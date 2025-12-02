UPDATE: Todd Tucker Alleges He Signed Kandi Burruss Prenup ‘Under Pressure’, Questions Contract’s Enforcability

Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss’ divorce details are emerging, including Todd’s claim that he signed their prenup during their Bravo wedding special under pressure, calling the legally binding contract’s enforceability into question.



Citing court documents, US Weekly reports that Todd filed a response to Kandi’s divorce petition on November 26, noting that while he signed their prenuptial agreement just hours before their April 4, 2014, wedding, he was “pressured” into signing it without his attorneys present.

According to Todd’s attorneys, the agreement “was presented to [Tucker], without [Tucker] having counsel, even though [Burruss’] then counsel had communicated previously with [Tucker’s team] regarding a potential prenuptial agreement.”

“Despite that knowledge, [Burruss’] counsel presented the final agreement to [Tucker] for signature immediately before the wedding ceremony, without any notice to or consultation with [Tucker’s team], who had been significantly engaged in the negotiation process,” Tucker’s filing alleged, according to US. “These circumstances raise substantial questions concerning the enforceability of said document.”



What Did Kandi & Todd’s Prenup Say?

As previously reported, the initial negotiation of the prenup was famously controversial, with Todd storming out of the wedding rehearsal over the legal document he deemed “some bullsh*t” before signing it just before the wedding, giving up his rights to all alimony and community property.

RadarOnline reported in 2014 that the most contentious clauses involved Todd having to vacate Kandi’s home within 30 days if they split, and the stipulation that he would receive nothing if Kandi died during their marriage.

Following the wedding, Kandi spoke out on her belief that celebrity women should do whatever is needed to financially protect themselves.

“I’m not paying spousal support, oh no,” she stated, according to The Grio. “I’m seeing too much going on right now. Halle Berry’s paying $20,000 a month in child support, and then poor Sherri [Shepherd], she had a pre-nup and now [her husband] is coming after her. They’ve only been married a few years. Are you kidding me?”

She also maintained that the things she wanted to protect were those she had “going into the marriage,” meaning: Bedroom Kandi, my music, my stores, my properties, and different things that I had going into the marriage.”

Todd Is Seeking Primary Physical Custody Of Their Children

Us Weekly is also reporting that Todd is seeking primary physical custody of their son Ace, 7, and daughter Blaze, 4, while Kandi continues to travel to work.

“Her out-of-state work obligations will continue to require her to be away from the children for at least the next several months,” reads Tucker’s filing as he requested primary physical custody, joint legal custody, and final decision-making authority.

Despite seeking primary physical custody of their children, US reports that he wants Kandi to maintain “substantial time and meaningful access.”

In addition to custody, Tucker’s counterclaim seeks equitable division of marital assets, both real and personal, tangible and intangible, and potentially alimony if the prenuptial agreement is found unenforceable.

Throughout the divorce filing, attorneys for the producer also note that Todd wants to resolve the divorce amicably, and he praises her as a “loving and capable parent” of their kids.

Kandi first went public with her divorce from Todd on Friday (Nov. 21) with PEOPLE, noting that the decision came after “deep thought and a lot of prayer.”

“This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” she said, adding that she’s “stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth.” She also asked for “privacy, grace, and understanding” as their family adjusts.

