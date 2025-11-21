Listen Live
Close
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Named Streamer of The Year At 2025 Esports Awards

This win marks the first time IShowSpeed has won the prestigious award. He was nominated last year, but the award went to Mexican Twitch streamer Samanta "Rivers" Rivera Trevino.

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IShowSpeed Named Streamer of The Year At 2025 Esports Awards
Amal Alhasan /IShowSpeed

The other popular streamer, not named Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, took the biggest award of the night at the 2025 Esports Awards in Las Vegas.

IShowSpeed’s antics on Twitch that have seen him travel around the globe, meet tons of celebrities and athletes, and pull off some impressive athletic feats, which have earned him Streamer of the Year at the Esports Awards 2025, held on November 19 in Las Vegas.

In a prerecorded message, IShowSpeed expressed his gratitude for winning the award. “I want to give a huge thanks to everybody who voted for me, a huge thanks to my fans and anybody who supported me, I love y’all,” he said.

This win marks the first time IShowSpeed has won the prestigious award. He was nominated last year, but the award went to Mexican Twitch streamer Samanta “Rivers” Rivera Trevino.

Winning the award gives IShowSpeed the recognition many feel he deserves, which ultimately goes to Kai Cenat since he seems to be more visible and is constantly chopping it up with celebrities.

Congrats to IShowSpeed on the win.

You can see the complete list of winners below:

Esports Game of the Year
League of Legends

Esports Mobile Game of the Year
PUBG Mobile

Esports Personality of the Year
Animesh “Thug” Agarwal

Streamer of the Year
IShowSpeed

Esports Content Group of the Year
S8UL

Esports Content Creator of the Year
Jynxzi

Esports Play of the Year
Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year
Red Bull

Esports Publisher of the Year
Riot Games

Panel’s Choice Award
Sebastian “SebTheFloorManager” Leathlean

Esports Supporting Service of the Year
Prodigy Agency

Esports Supporting Platform of the Year
Liquipedia

Esports Creative Campaign of the Year
Team Liquid 25 Year Anniversary Campaign

Esports Breakthrough Player of the Year
Mason “Mercules” Ramsey

Esports Team of the Year
Team Vitality CS2

Esports PC Player of the Year
Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Esports Controller Player of the Year
Zeng “Xiao Hai” Zhuojun

Esports Organisation of the Year
Team Falcons

Esports Coach of the Year
Kim “Kim” Jung-su

Esports Play by Play Caster of the Year
Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines

Esports Colour Caster of the Year
Andrew “Vedius” Day

Esports Host of the Year
Laure Valée

Esports Analyst of the Year
Mimi “aEvilcat” Wermcrantz

Lifetime Achievement in Esports: Class of 2025
Johan “N0tail” Sundstein, Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen, Matthew “FormaL” Piper, Steve Arhancet of Team Liquid, Tom and Tony Cannon, Tasteless and Artosis

SEE ALSO

IShowSpeed Named Streamer of The Year At 2025 Esports Awards was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Actor Chadwick Boseman Honored With A Posthumous Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
2:13
Celebrity

Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy Cemented with Walk of Fame Star

10 Items
Pop Culture

Miss Jamaica Leaves Pageant On Stretcher After Taking A Nasty Fall Off Stage

Beauty

Is Beauty Sleep Real? How a Good Night’s Rest Boosts Your Appearance…And Ways To Get It

Trending
8 Items

Trending

Entertainment

8 Iconic Boy Bands We’ll Love Forever

4 Items
Celebrity

Former #RHOP Star Mia Thornton Arrested, Accused Of Stealing $11K In Furniture

People waiting for departure in airport
Travel

Dept Of Transportation Tells Airport Travelers, Leave Pajamas at Home

Celebrity

Black Celebs To Watch This Award Season

49 Items
Celebrity

Black Celebrities Born In November

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close