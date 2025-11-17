Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Tuskegee's Homecoming

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025

Essential collection of Tuskegee it girlies stunning at Homecoming 2025

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 23

Sunny or grey, they gon’ slay!

Tuskegee University Homecoming 2025

Source: IG: @swag_lord.69

No HBCU does science and engineering quite like Tuskegee University which produces culture-shifters, scholastic stalwarts, and STEM stunners who returned to their alma mater to slay and parlay at one of the buzziest Homecomings in HBCU Land.

Located in the heart of Tuskegee, Alabama (40 miles east of the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery), the private institution is the only HBCU with a fully accredited College of Veterinary Medicine.

Founded In 1881 by Booker T. Washington, the historic University started with only two small converted buildings, no equipment, and very little funding.

By 1888, the 540-acre Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute had an enrollment of more than 400 and offered training in skilled trades like carpentry, cabinet-making, printing, shoemaking, and tinsmithing.

Over the past century, “various social and historical changes transformed Tuskegee into a diverse place of learning whose fundamental purpose is to develop leadership, knowledge, and service for a global society,” according to its site.

Committed deeply to academic excellence, the highly-ranked University recognizes that exquisite talent is often hidden in students whose finest development requires unusual educational, personal, and financial reinforcement.

Notable alumni include Lionel Richie, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Tom Joyner, Rickey Smiley, Betty Shabazz, Ralph Ellison, Marilyn Mosby, and Love Island it girl Olandria Carthen.

Have you experienced Tuskegee’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, WHY? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Skegee stunners who slayed and parlayed at Homecoming on the flip.

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DQiH_uvDHYM/

The post Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314151617181920212223
More from Black America Web
Trending
Omega Psi Phi Social Graphic
37 Items
App Feed

Celebrity Members of Omega Psi Phi

Celebrity

She’s Baaaaack! #RHOP Midseason Trailer Teases The Grand Dame Karen Huger’s Return–‘It’s Time To Talk About My Addiction’

38 Items
Celebrity

BEHOLD, The Baddest In Green & Gold! A Gallery Of Norfolk State Stunners Who Slayyyed The Spartan Way At Homecoming 2025

News

Civil Rights Activist Rev. Jesse Jackson Hospitalized 

Politics

Black Voters Showed Up To Protect Themselves And Their Communities In 2025 Elections

Trending

Trending

Celebrity

Long Live The Legend: Ryan Coogler & Viola Davis Will Present Chadwick Boseman’s Posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star To His Wife

16 Items
Music

15 R&B Songs To Play While Carving the Turkey This Thanksgiving

Entertainment

What Does 6-7 Mean? Inside The TikTok Trend Taking Over Gen Alpha

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close