Thank God it’s Friday! Obviously, Friday is one of the most beloved days of the week because it’s the day that leads us into the weekend. But here at MadameNoire, Fridays are the days we’ll recap looks from some of our favorite celebrities that left us feeling hot and thirsty.

Over the weekend, Kris Jenner had her star-studded James Bond-themed birthday party to celebrate turning 70. It was one of the most highly talked about events. Of course, we’ve got some people on our list that were too fine at the function from Ciara to Beyoncé.

Our favorite green-eyed Mufasa was also celebrated this week for being one of the Sexiest Men Alive by People…as he should!

WNBA Player Kysre Gondrezick turned up the heat after being on a certain risqué magazine cover where being sexy is the name of the game.

We can’t forget about one of the finest British rappers of today. Skepta had the girlies drooling after making the cover of British GQ.

And you know we had to put a special Love Island royal on this list as well.

1. La La, 43

La La Anthony is really close friends with Kim Kardashian, so it’s no surprise that she attended the matriarch’s celebration. She stunned in a red and black sequined gown and threw in some burgundy-colored bundles.