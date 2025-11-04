Did Viola Davis Go Under The Knife? Fans Lose It Over The Actress’ Youthful New Look

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Viola Davis had fans doing a double-take on social media when she shared photos of herself dazzling in Swarovski jewelry and sporting a youthful appearance during an appearance at the launch of the brand’s “Masters Of Light” exhibition on Oct. 28 in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, the 60-year-old actress attended the event, which celebrates the brand’s 130th anniversary, honoring its esteemed heritage, creativity, and craftsmanship. Viola Davis showed up and showed out, wearing a stunning statement Swarovski necklace and bracelets designed by Giovanna Engelbert, along with a long, sheer, black dress featuring a flowing chiffon skirt, styled by celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

The How to Get Away With Murder star looked fresh and youthful, donning a wide smile from ear to ear as she stunned on the red carpet. Fans were delighted to see the Hollywood icon shining.

“Auntie Viola Davis looks stunning! My Queen,” wrote one user on X.

Some social media users couldn’t recognize Viola Davis, and others pondered if she had gone under the knife recently.

A few Instagram users flocked to the comments section of Fashion Bomb Daily after the outlet reposted Davis’ photo, and many admitted they didn’t realize it was her at first glance.

“I promise, I had to put on my glasses and zoom in. Didn’t see Mrs. Davis at all,” wrote one user.