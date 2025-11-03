The Fumble: Jets Ownership Calling Out QB Justin Fields, Governor’s Crazy LSU Comments, & More

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

The New York Jets have been consistently one of the worst teams in the NFL for a long time now, but with Justin Fields under center, owner Woody Johnson has decided to speak out.

He’s owned the team since 2000, and his recent words for his young QB have rubbed some the wrong way, including The Fumble cohosts Rodney Rikai and Samaria Hamilton.

“My first thought was, well, ‘who was the quarterback for the last 15 years that you had that was so great that you had some high level of success?’ I mean, this version of the Jets is not one we’ve never seen before,” Rodney says. “They exist in a state of misery, right? So, don’t put all of this on the back, the shoulder, and the arm of Justin Fields. You haven’t had any success that dictates for you to even be able to say this. You ain’t you ain’t held up the Vince Lombardi trophy, my boy.”

The NBA is in the middle of the season, while the WNBA is in its offseason. It’s usually quiet until the draft, but with the CBA still top of mind, there’s no telling if the 2026 season gets delayed because of a possible strike as players fight for what they’re owed, given the sport’s explosive jump in popularity.

“But the WNBA is trying to protect the bottom dollar,” Samaria says. “They want to see some sort of profit before they start giving out these mega contracts where the women are like, “No, you need to pay us because you have not paid us before… We’ve seen this huge increase in women’s basketball and we should be paid for that.”

Of course, politics keeps invading the sports world as well. Most recently, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said he wanted to place a statue of slain right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk on LSU’s campus, and now he’s gone further, saying he wants Donald Trump to pick the school’s next football coach.

Samaria and Rodney can agree on one thing: the governor’s got a lot more pressing matters to deal with than college sports. See the duo rip into the governor’s statements below.

The Fumble: Jets Ownership Calling Out QB Justin Fields, Governor’s Crazy LSU Comments, & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com