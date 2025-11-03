Listen Live
Celebrity

Hottest Halloween Slayyys Of 2025

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Hottest Halloween slayyyys by Latto, Coco Jones, Chlöe Bailey, Megan Thee Stallion, and more!

Published on November 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 25

No tricks, all treats!

Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger and Huluween on Disney+ - Arrivals

Source: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween

We’re back with another spooky delicious collection of frighteningly FINE celebs, so-fine-it’s-scary stunners, viral vixens, and more who ate and left no candy crumbs on Halloween 2025.

This year, Latto, Chlöe Bailey, La La Anthony, Megan Thee Stallion, and more came out to play with professional baddie Kayla Nicole making the biggest splash as Toni Braxton in a recreation of the R&B legend’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” video seemingly aimed at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Naturally, the internet erupted over the now-viral homage to Toni Braxton that doubled as a long-awaited maybe-response to Trayvis with lyrics that sparked speculation that Kayla fired shots at the Super Bowl champ:

“Do you know I dumped your husband, girlfriend?/ I’m not thinking ’bout him, but you married him/ Do you know I made him leave? / Do you know he begged to stay with me?/ He wasn’t man enough for me.”

Based on the reactions, it seems like Kayla won this round in the seemingly never-ending feud that Taylor reignited on her latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

On buzzy track “Opalite,” Swift appears to throw barely-seasoned shade at Kayla’s relationship with the Pop star’s husband-to-be Travis Kelce:

“You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone / And you were just a pose.”

At this point, it’s giving obsessed which is, well, understandable considering how FINE Kayla is–seriously, look at the material.

Who had the sexiest slay this year? What costume would you like to see your fave celebrity baddie rock next year? Tell us down below and enjoy this year’s hottest Halloween slays on the flip.

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DQfRbMUEhuJ/?hl=en&img_index=1

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DPoq3YLjoQ6/?hl=en

The post No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025 was originally published on bossip.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213141516171819202122232425
More from Black America Web
Trending
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
4 Items
Celebrity

Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, & More Honor D’Angelo at Emotional Funeral

News

Trump Administration Approves Partial SNAP Payments For November

15 Items
Shop

Sephora Savings Event: 15 Beauty Must-Haves We’re Adding to Our Carts

13 Items
Pop Culture

Diddy Sent To Fort Dix Prison To Begin 4-Year Sentence, Social Media Has Jokes

10 Items
Entertainment

Why New Edition’s Tour Is a Nostalgia Wave You Don’t Want To Miss

12 Items
Entertainment

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
81 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

16 Items
Home

Top 15 Things To Do To Your House Before Winter Hits – Why & How

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close