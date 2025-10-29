Desktop banner image
Jay-Z Supports Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Choice

While in New York this past Monday (October 27), Jay-Z says that Bad Bunny is far too beloved despite the hate from detractors.

Published on October 29, 2025

Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli

Bad Bunny attracted the ire of many once it was announced that the Puerto Rican superstar would be the featured performer at next year’s Super Bowl halftime set. Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation has helped put together the highly coveted performance slot, addressed the dustup around Bad Bunny in quick fashion.

TMZ reports that Jay-Z made a brief statement countering all the criticism regarding the decision to have Bad Bunny perform at Super Bowl LX. After the outlet asked Hov his thoughts on the artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the Brooklyn Hip-Hop and business icon initially didn’t want to have a conversation, but gave a quick soundbite.

“They love him, don’t let them fool you,” Jay-Z said regarding the singer and all the backlash Bad Bunny has received.

Jay-Z was clearly on the way to another destination, but graciously signed autographs while remaining tight-lipped about how Roc Nation and the NFL came to their decision.

The pushback against having Bad Bunny perform at Super Bowl LX has been high, with many decrying the fact that he’s a Spanish-speaking artist despite being an American citizen. Turning Point USA, the organization co-founded by the late Charlie Kirk, is reportedly putting together a countering halftime show featuring artists that they feel line up with what the country wants.

Photo: Getty

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

