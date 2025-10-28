Trump Claims Jasmine Crockett And AOC Would Fail His Cognitive Test, Says He ‘Would Love To’ Run For A 3rd Term

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he underwent an MRI and a cognitive test during his “secondary” physical at Walter Reed earlier this year, and like every other medical examination he has told the public about, he claimed the results were “perfect” and proceeded to talk as if doctors confirmed he’s some kind of living, breathing medical miracle, the likes of which the world hasn’t seen in. In fact, Trump’s cognitive test turned out so great, he is now suggesting Congress’ most prominent women of color, Reps Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, should also be tested — as if they’re the ones who think windmills cause cancer, Lysol is an injectable COVID cure, boat batteries cause shock attacks and that President Joe Biden was in charge of the FBI on Jan. 6, when Trump was still president.

Also, Crockett and AOC aren’t the ones who seem unsure on whether to rule in or rule out the clearly unconstitutional idea of a president running for a third term.

Actually, let’s talk about that first.

According to the Guardian, Trump was on Air Force One while traveling from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Tokyo, Japan, when he told reporters he would rule out running for the vice-presidency in 2028, so whoever actually ran for president could drop out and make him president again, which many of his supporters have floated around as idea for their MAGA messiah to weasel his way into a third term in 2028.

“I’d be allowed to do that,” Trump said. “I wouldn’t do that. I think it’s too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that … It’s not – it wouldn’t be right.”

First of all, “I’d be allowed to do that,” followed up immediately by, “I wouldn’t do that,” doesn’t sound like a man with “perfect” cognitive abilities, but it does sound like a guy who would declare that he’s “not a dictator” in the same rant during which he mused that many Americans would “rather have a dictator.”

Also, “too cute”? Nah, it would be “too cute” if Trump’s stubby, little baby hands were on an actual baby. Nothing would be cute about Trump ordering one of his loyal stooges to run for president and make him their running mate just so they can win and drop out, in order to keep the guy who’s totally not a dictator in power without being democratically elected.

But at least Trump has ruled out serving a third term altogether, right? Or has he?

From the Guardian:

Referring to the possibility of a third term, however, Trump said: “I would love to do it. I have my best numbers ever.” When pressed by a reporter whether he was not ruling out a third term, he said: “Am I not ruling it out? I mean you’ll have to tell me.” He added: “All I can tell you is that we have a great group of people, which they [the Democrats] don’t.”

No, no — the man who is asking reporters to tell him whether or not he has ruled out the completely illegal act of serving for a third term definitely sounds like he aced any test on how well his mind works.

So, let’s get back to that.

“I got an MRI, it was perfect,” Trump told reporters during that same flight to Japan, according to the Hill.

“Nobody has ever given you reports like I gave you, and if I didn’t think it was going to be good, either, I would let you know negatively,” he continued. “I wouldn’t run, I’d do something. But the doctors said some of the best reports for the age, some of the best reports they’ve ever seen.”

I mean, the man can’t even string together coherent sentences while boasting about how coherent he is.

Now, Trump could have just stopped there, and we all could have rolled our eyes and moved on like we usually do, but he hadn’t even said anything racist or misogynistic yet, or hit his political opponents with unprovoked insults, which brings us back to Crockett and AOC.

“You give her an IQ test. Have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed,” Trump said, referring to Ocasio-Cortez. “I took — those are very hard — they’re really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way.”

“The first couple of questions are easy. A tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn’t come close to answering any of those questions,” he added.

As I wrote previously, “Don’t get me wrong, Trump pivots to personal insults on everyone who he’s up against, but there are certain insults — typically the ones that involve intelligence or gender-related bodily functions — he reserves for women, and, more specifically, Black women and women of color.” I wrote that when the guy who thinks “groceries” is a brand new word because he, apparently, just discovered it this year was calling Kamala Harris “dumb as a rock.”

Again, nobody asked Trump about Crockett, Ocasio-Cortez, or literally any of the Democrats in Congress, who clearly live rent-free in Trump’s head, despite his claims that the Democratic Party is essentially over. It’s almost as if no time is an inappropriate time for Trump to relay the unsolicited information that his own insecurity as a white, fragile, and aggressively mediocre male causes him to hate accomplished, intelligent, and far more articulate Black and brown women uncontrollably.

You kinda have to admit, though, that it’s often difficult to tell if Trump is truly declining cognitively, or if he’s the same delusional idiot he has always been. Because as much as it does seem that his elevator is permanently stuck on the non-existent 13th floor, it’s his usual refusal to accept reality that has him claiming he has his “best numbers ever,” when, actually, virtually every reputable poll shows his current approval rating is the lowest among U.S presidents since polling began in the 1940s.

He’s just a sad, pathetic, and perpetually insecure man trying desperately to exude confidence, y’all. He may also be in cognitive decline, but even if he’s not, he’s unfit to be running a country, and every day he spends in office is proof of that.

