Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Lover Girl’ Is The Type Of Carrying On We Like To See: Soft, Sexy, & Showing Off For Your Man

Megan Thee Stallion just dropped her new music video for “Lover Girl” — and it’s slick, sick, and straight fire from start to finish. Sampling Total’s “Kissing You,” Megan takes a 90s R&B classic and turns it into a slow, seductive vibe for today’s Hotties.

It’s giving soft, sexy, and confident — everything we love about Megan. And according to fans, it’s a love note to her NBA baller boo, Klay Thompson.

Megan’s “Lover Girl” Lookbook Is Serving Glam, Curves, And Real Main Character Energy

From the first shot, Megan owns the camera. The visuals are glossy, grown, and straight-up provocative. They’re giving body, booty, and bombshell energy in every scene.

Meg’s showing skin, shaking a little, and serving face the entire time. Her body looks TF good, and her confidence is unmatched. She’s that girl – and she knows it.

When it comes to fashion, Megan didn’t miss. She rocks a tiny white crop top, sheer tights, and thigh-high boots. Then she switches into lacy lingerie, corsets, and goddess-style gowns that show off her thighs, curves, and flat abs. Her looks are soft but powerful, sexy but bold.

And because Meg never skips glam, the hair rotation is top tier. Think a Marilyn Monroe-inspired platinum bob, a black-and-blonde bombshell wavy unit, slick wet-and-wavy tresses, and a playful pink Cupid wig that’s just so her.

And yes, the lyrics match the moment. Megan’s in love, and she’s talking about it. In the first verse, she shares when she knew things with Klay were serious: “I had to lock in when I found out he could handle me… This sh**t be easy when you find somebody on your level.” Later, she gets even more personal: “He only call me ‘my lady,’ never ‘my b**tch’ He know he a star but he my biggest fan.”

Megan Thee Stallion Said ‘My Man, My Man, My Man’ – And We Felt That

In this video, Megan is both the hottie and the baddie – someone’s plus one and their fantasy girl. Every move pops, and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The raptress is in her Lover Girl era. Meg is fine, fearless, and in love while still reminding us who she is both in and outside of a relationship.

Just days before this drop, Megan and Klay were captured outside of an NBA in their own world. Megan was clearly glowing from head to toe.

People can talk all they want, but the Hot Girl Coach is going to keep loving out loud, dropping bars, serving looks, and making people – and her man – stare.

Because real Hotties don’t tone it down for anyone; they shouldn’t. And if he’s the right man, he’ll love you even louder for it.

Megan Thee Stallion's 'Lover Girl' Is The Type Of Carrying On We Like To See: Soft, Sexy, & Showing Off For Your Man