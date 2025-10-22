Desktop banner image
Gross: Trump’s Obsession In Getting Project 2025 Co-Author Laid

A new report showing President Donald Trump’s drive to get the co-author of Project 2025 “p——“ has shocked social media observers.

Published on October 22, 2025

President Trump Makes Statement In The Oval Office

As Russell Vought attains more of the limelight in the Trump administration as the Office of Management, a new report sheds some light on his relationship with the president. Particularly, Trump’s desire to get female companionship for Vought.

In a report for Zeteo, Swin Suebsaeng wrote of how the two regularly spoke to each other, and in some of those conversations, Trump was adamant about lending his services to get Vought laid.

“Trump spoke to Vought, a self-described Christian nationalist who’s now one of the president’s most hardline enforcers, about the ‘gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful ladies’ who roam Trump’s club, Mar-a-Lago, so often that it ‘weirded out’ some of his advisers,’ sources told Suebsaeng, adding: “And Trump spoke crudely of all the ‘p—y’ that Vought would surely get as the president’s favorite ‘bachelor.’”

Vought and his ex-wife, Mary (who, by the way, oversees the communications and public relations for the Heritage Foundation), divorced in 2023. The alleged conversations took place throughout Trump’s election campaign last year. Vought has been one of Trump’s biggest allies, urging him to lay off even more federal workers during the current government shutdown, now in its 22nd day. The 49-year-old, referred to as “Darth Vader,” has been a major architect of Project 2025, which has led to the rollback of thousands of jobs as well as nutrition benefits for those with lower income, in addition to other crippling consequences.

The report comes as Trump and the administration are under heavy public pressure to release the entirety of the files related to convicted sex trafficker and former Trump pal Jeffrey Epstein. Trump has denied any longstanding association with him, despite a bombshell report by the Wall Street Journal showing him in a birthday book for Epstein.

An OMB spokesperson called the reporting false, adding personally, “Exactly what you’d expect from a deranged hack who couldn’t even hold a job at Rolling Stone and is now writing for a Greta Thunberg blog.”

Photo: Getty

