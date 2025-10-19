Robert Nickelsberg / Donald Trump

The bar continues to nose-dive regarding how low Donald Trump will go. His latest social media stunt is proof he’s full of you know what.

As the entire country came together to protest his blatant power grab, Donald Trump, the so-called President of the United States, was in his office, his bed, or sitting in a golf cart posting another ridiculous AI-generated video of himself, and this time, it was absolutely disgusting.

Trump, who is supposed to be President to all Americans, including the ones who can’t stand him, decided he wanted to clap back at his haters and dropped a very distasteful AI-generated video.

In the bizarre AI-generated slop, Trump is in a “King Trump” fighter jet wearing a crown and an oxygen mask that can barely fit his face, hilariously, and proceeds to dump what looks like human excrement on crowds of “No Kings” protestors.

The “No Kings” Nationwide Protest Definitely Struck A Nerve

It’s clear that the protest Trump and his MAGA cronies tried to minimize as much as possible was on his small mind. Before nearly 7 million Americans took to the streets across the country to denounce the current occupant of the White House and his racist and dangerously corrupt policies.

They tried to claim that the protest would be full of “ANTIFA” members, whom the Trump administration recently designated as terrorists, and painting it as “un-American” with Republicans in unison labeling it the “Hate America rally.

Some Governors even mobilized the National Guard in hopes of spooking protestors.

But that clearly didn’t work, and all of the protests were peaceful, unlike the saltine-fueled insurrection on January 6, 2021.

Trump is such a man-child.

You can see more reactions to Trump’s post and the No Kings protest below.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet was originally published on hiphopwired.com