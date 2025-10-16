The 2025 Bronner Bros. Beauty Icon Awards Honor Black Beauty’s Legacy With Da Brat, Jesseca Dupart, Danessa Myricks, Chaka Khan & More

The inaugural Bronner Bros. Beauty Icon Awards was a powerful celebration of Black beauty’s past, present, and future.

Hosted by Segun Oduolowu and Shamea Morton, with red carpet coverage by Big Sexy, the evening paid tribute to the legends, innovators, and new trailblazers shaping the culture of beauty like Da Brat, her wife Jesseca Dupart, and Danessa Myricks.

Atlanta Shines in Style and Spirit

Presented by Bronner Bros., in partnership with Vivace and Red by KISS, the event was both a reflection and a reminder of how deeply the Black community continues to influence global beauty and style.

The red carpet was alive with color, creativity, and confidence.

Guests showed off sculpted hairstyles, couture gowns, and expressive looks that spoke to the artistry of Black beauty.

Attendees included Chaka Khan, Marlo Hampton, Derek J, Shay Johnson, Kelli Ferrell, Nzingha Imani, Ambyr Michelle, DeDe McGuire, J. Brown, Merrell Hollis, Yandy Smith, and Alonzo Arnold, among others.

Atlanta’s energy could be felt in every moment. Being surrounded by so much Black excellence was inspiring.

It was more than glamour; it was a stamp of identity and heritage. The night honored every form, shape, and texture of beauty, serving as a reminder that being Black, bold, and authentic is something worth applauding.

The Evolution of Beauty: From Roots to Revolution

The program, directed by Grammy Award–winning hairstylist Terence Davidson, was divided into four acts: The Becoming, The Revolution, Amplified, and Seen. Each segment reflected a different chapter in the story of Black beauty. From ancestral roots to futuristic innovation, the performances showed that beauty is not just aesthetic but also emotional and spiritual.

Growing up in Atlanta, I always knew the Bronner Bros. Hair Show was a major part of the city’s culture. Seeing that legacy continue on such a cinematic scale felt surreal. The art installations and live performances gave overdue recognition to natural textures and creative expression.

As a woman with natural 4C hair, seeing my texture celebrated so boldly meant something personal. Our hair tells our story, and this event made that story visible and proud.

The night’s honorees included:

Chaka Khan, Legend of Style & Soul Award

Danessa Myricks, Beauty Innovator Award

Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, Beauty Mogul Award

Terence Davidson, Creative Visionary Award

George E. Johnson, Titan of Beauty & Business Award

Derek J, Fearless Award

Allen Cooley, Master’s Lens Award

Nastacia “Nas” Brady, Braiding Excellence Award presented by Vivace

Shaina Rainford, Culture Shifter Award

Cliff Vmir, Rising Beauty Mogul Award

Sly Huncho, Master of the Chair Award

Jasmine ‘Razor Chic’ Collins, Precision Artistry Award

Kevin Kirk, Legacy Award of Excellence Award

A Love Letter to Beauty and Self-Expression

Executive Producer Kelly Keith said the night was about more than appearances.

“I’m just overwhelmed in a good way,” she said. “I can’t believe the turnout, all the friendly faces, celebrities, influencers, beauty founders. I’m touched by the people who came out to see the story we’re about to tell. Celebrating decades of beauty and culture going all the way back to Africa through the future.” Source: The Horne Brothers / The Horne Brothers

Keith described the awards as “our Academy Awards” for beauty.

“It’s important that beauty isn’t just how you look, it’s how you feel about yourself,” she said. “I want every Black woman and man to leave here feeling seen and reminded of how beautiful they are.”

Her words reflected exactly what the night embodied. The room was filled with confidence, connection, and cultural pride that reached far beyond hair or fashion.

Icons, Innovators, and Industry Leaders

The night recognized some of the biggest names in beauty. Cliff Vmir, who received the Rising Beauty Mogul Award, expressed his excitement and gratitude.

“Everybody’s been telling me congratulations; I feel like I had a baby,” he laughed. “I’m seeing a lot of OGs in here, and it’s a blessing to be honored in this room full of Black excellence. Hair has taken us further than we ever imagined.”

Terrell Carter, star of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, delivered a powerful performance in tribute to Teddy Pendergrass.

“Look at all of these beautiful Black people together,” Carter said. “We are built on our hair, and I’m proud to be part of something that celebrates that.”

James Bronner, President and CEO of Bronner Bros., introduced Chaka Khan, recipient of the Legend of Style & Soul Award, with a heartfelt speech.

“She didn’t chase trends, she set them,” he said. “Her voice gave power to our confidence, her lyrics gave language to our freedom, and her style reminded us that beauty isn’t perfection. It’s presence, authenticity, and power.” Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

When Khan took the stage, she set to inspire and added in her signature wit.

“The Bronner Brothers, that’s who’s honoring me tonight,” Khan said. “I didn’t know the Bronner Brothers until yesterday, but I heard about their stories, how meticulous they were and how excellence was important to them. Excellence is important to me too.”

Her unfiltered words drew laughter and applause, a moment that perfectly captured her legacy: unbothered, original, and still unforgettable.

A Legacy That Lives Beyond the Chair

As the evening came to a close, one message resonated: Black beauty is boundless. It’s not just about appearance but about how we show up, how we move, and how we celebrate one another. Seeing artists and innovators receive their flowers while they’re here was emotional and affirming.

The Bronner Bros. Beauty Icon Awards were a cultural moment. They reminded everyone that Black beauty has always been art, power, and identity.

