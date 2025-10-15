Nicki Minaj Says She’s “Not Releasing the Album Anymore

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Nicki Minaj has once again taken social media by storm—this time with a declaration that left her fans both puzzled and entertained. On Wednesday, October 15, the rapper tweeted, “Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now [Jay-Z].” The announcement quickly went viral, with fans debating whether she was joking or making a serious statement about shelving her next album.

The comment is the latest in a long-running series of jabs Nicki has taken at Jay-Z and Roc Nation. Over the past few years, she’s made no secret of her frustration with the entertainment giant, even questioning some of its decisions regarding major events. Back in September 2024, Nicki publicly criticized Roc Nation’s involvement in producing the Super Bowl Halftime Show, suggesting that the opportunity should have gone to Lil Wayne instead of Kendrick Lamar. The show was held in New Orleans—Wayne’s hometown—so many of Nicki’s fans agreed with her sentiment.

This week, however, the tension appeared to escalate. Before announcing her album’s supposed cancellation, Nicki posted several messages referencing Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and Jay-Z himself. In one post, she accused them of reaching out to her about a potential tour and album collaboration—offers she says she turned down. “They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO,” Nicki wrote. “Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Her posts also appeared to mock Jay-Z over his unsuccessful casino bid, fueling further speculation that her words were more pointed than playful. While it’s unclear if the “Hope you’re happy” remark was serious, it added another layer to what has become one of hip-hop’s most talked-about industry rivalries.

Just hours before her now-viral message, Nicki had teased her upcoming album—reportedly set for release in March 2026 as the follow-up to Pink Friday 2. But in typical Nicki fashion, she later flipped the narrative, suggesting she wouldn’t release it at all. Fans have learned to take her social media declarations with a grain of salt, as she’s known for using humor and sarcasm to make statements that keep everyone guessing.

Related Article: Nessa Diab Claims Jay-Z Smeared Colin Kaepernick & Nicki Minaj

Related Article: Nicki Versus Everyone: Nicki ‘Mercury Retrograde’ Minaj Mocks SZA For Faux Freckles, Claims Her Manager Punch Publicly ‘Bullied’ Her

The rapper’s name has also been trending recently due to her ongoing feud with Cardi B, which reignited in dramatic fashion earlier this month. Both artists have been trading sharp lyrics, posts, and jabs online, drawing massive attention from fans and media alike.

Whether or not Nicki Minaj actually cancels her 2026 album remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—she knows how to keep her audience talking. And as always, when it comes to Nicki, every tweet, tease, and declaration feels like part of a larger performance that blurs the line between music, media, and masterful showmanship.

Nicki Minaj Says She’s “Not Releasing the Album Anymore was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com