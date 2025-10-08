Listen Live
25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween

Published on October 8, 2025

Presentation Halloween Cinecittà World 2025
When people think of Halloween songs, their first thoughts might be the popular “Monster Mash” or even “Thriller.” Oftentimes, rap isn’t often the focus of a spooky playlist, but why is that?

Many hip-hop artists often spit lyrics with dark symbolism from mania, murder, or mysterious and eerie storytelling. Many artist use harmonious, yet spooky beats and rhythms in their songs to match the chilling rhymes. Many signify their own deaths, hardened life, deteriorating mental state, or their worst nightmares.

So change up your spooky playlist with these selected hip-hop songs to celebrate this Halloween season.

If I Die 2Nite — Tupac

Tha Crossroads — Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Damien — DMX

Witch Brew — Gangsta Boo Feat. Fefe Dobson

A Nightmare On My Street — DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

Freaks Come Out At Night — Whodini

Many Men — 50 Cent

Mr. Sandman — Method Man Feat. RZA, Inspectah Deck & Carlton Fisk

Scary — Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Rico Nasty

Diary of A Madman — Gravediggaz

Dracula’s Wedding — OutKast Feat. Kelis

Anarchy — Busta Rhymes

Praying Man — Big K.R.I.T. Feat. B.B. King

Last Day — The Notorious B.I.G. Feat. The Lox

Zombie — E-40 Feat. Tech N9ne & Brotha Lynch Hung

Maniac — Kid Cudi Feat. Cage & St. Vincent

Murder Was The Case — Snoop Dogg

Martians Vs. Goblins — The Game, Lil Wayne, Tyler The Creator

Hey — MF DOOM

Monster — Kanye West Feat. Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Bon Iver

Dr. Frankenstein — Ice Cube

I Seen A Man Die — Scarface

Monaleo — Body Bag

Demons — Doja Cat

I Got 5 On It — Luniz

