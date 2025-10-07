Porsha Williams #RHOA Reveals She's Seeing A Woman
Porsha Williams #RHOA Reveals She’s Seeing A Woman After Divorce
Porsha Williams is officially back on the dating scene and causing copious chatter by revealing that she’s seeing two people: a man and a woman.
After finalizing her divorce from Simon Guobadia in June, the reality star sent tongues wagging at Culture Con with a big dating reveal.
According to PEOPLE, Williams told the crowd this weekend that she’s back on the dating scene, with two new potentials: a man and, most surprisingly, a woman.
“The people I’m talking to now, it’s just two … I’ve narrowed it down to two. He is nice and she is nice,” said the housewife with a smile. “I just wanted to make sure that these are normal people.”
She added that her therapist explained to her that since she’s not dating narcissists (as she’s done in the past), the feeling is foreign to her.
“What I talked about with my therapist the other day was — I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists,” she said. “And guess what narcissists do? They love bomb you, they do everything, they look perfect, they mirror you. And these people are not.”
She continued,
“They’re asking me questions, they’re not letting me walk over them, they aren’t just doing whatever they need to do to get into the relationship, and so I’m not feeling safe enough to open up yet,” she explained. “And so what I have to do is realize, if you want something different, you have to also be different. I have to soften up a bit.”
Good for her!
This also comes after Porsha told PEOPLE magazine in a June cover story that her post-divorce life is a radical departure from her past.
“It’s lonely,” said Williams through tears in an emotional interview. “I can’t connect with other men. You would think I’m dating already and stuff, right? People try to introduce me. But it’s just when it’s not the same, it’s not the same.”
Instead of jumping into a new relationship, Porsha said she’s taking things slowly and waiting till she’s whole to be in a relationship.
“I’m going to do it different this time,” she explained. “I’m going to be alone until I’m whole. And then when I’m whole, then I will open myself back up so I don’t make the same mistake again.”
She also joked (?) to PEOPLE that she was considering dating women.
“When you go through a bad enough breakup, you’re like, ‘I don’t like nobody,'” Williams said jokingly to PEOPLE. “I was sitting there, I was like, ‘Do I like women enough? Can I get with a woman? Who can come in and fill this void?’ But I don’t [have that] yet. It’ll come.”
Now with Porsha officially adding a mystery woman to her dating roster, social media’s gone wild about the news.
If you’re familiar with this pretty peach holder, you know she’s had quite the roller coaster of relationships. From her early days on #RHOA to her recently resolved divorce, Porsha’s love life continues to make headlines.
Hit the flip to see who she’s been linked to.
The Ex Files: Men, Women & #RHOA Rumors
Kordell Stewart: The First Marriage
Atlanta Housewives Porsha Williams first tied the knot with NFL pro Kordell Stewart in May 2011. Their marriage lasted under three years, ending with a 2013 divorce she claimed left her blindsided. According to Bravo, she’s since said the union taught her what it felt like to belong and what it felt like to lose it.
Dennis McKinley: Engagement, Baby, & Betrayal
Next up was her long engagement to Dennis McKinley, the so-called “Hot Dog King.” He proposed on RHOA in 2018. Their daughter Pilar Jhena (PJ) was born in March 2019. Their relationship imploded (and ended) when McKinley admittedly cheated while Porsha was pregnant.
ennis claimed that their issues started during Porsha’s pregnancy when their sex life suffered, and ballooned into a bigger issue when Porsha gave birth and suffered postpartum depression.
“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” said McKinley on #RHOA. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do. … And after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together, like, every night. That’s not a good enough ‘why,’ but that’s the ‘why.’”
He continued:
“It was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision. I made a mistake, I cheated.”
According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, this is an act she has never forgiven, but they are in a better place with Porsha likening Dennis to her “bro” now.
Simon Guobadia: The Nigerian Billionaire
Surely y’all remember this most recent chapter: Porsha and Guobadia met in 2021, got engaged within a month, and had dual weddings (Nigerian and American) in November 2022. But by February 2024, she filed for divorce. Their split has been messy, marked by legal drama, immigration issues, and claims of deception. Their split was finalized in June.
During the #RHOA Season 16 premiere, Porsha even teared up, asking herself, “Who the f— did I marry?” as she processed that failed love. Simon has accused her of marrying him for his money, and most recently, said he’s snatching away his Nigerian residency sponsorship of the #RHOA star.
Kandi Burruss: “Club Kissing” Allegations Sparked Bisexuality Rumors
Porsha potentially dating women might not be all that shocking to #RHOA watchers.
Back in 2017, Kandi Burruss claimed that Williams had previously kissed her during a night out and propositioned her for sex, saying the exchange was “very shocking.” Williams, however, flatly denied the accusation, retorting, “All of that is a lie. If I did like a b****, you not my type,” said Porsha, likening Kandi to being “short and stout” like a teacup.
The argument stemmed from Burruss learning that Williams had told others she was a “closeted lesbian.” Though Kandi acknowledged that she had “dipped in the lady pond before,” she called out Williams’ hypocrisy for gossiping about her while remaining evasive about her own past.
“Everybody knows that she hooks up with girls from time to time,” Burruss said on the show per PEOPLE. “I know it, she knows it, she knows I know it.”
Williams, in turn, fired back with her own bombshells — accusing Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, of hosting threesomes and maintaining a so-called “sex dungeon.” The comment then led to that damning moment when Porsha revealed during the season 9 reunion that Phaedra Parks told her that Kandi and her hubby wanted to “drug her” and take her to their dungeon. Phaedra was subsequently fired.
Kandi and Porsha have since made amends, and Phaedra is back on #RHOA.
Porsha’s Having Her Way In The Dating World
In a world where Black women are often boxed in by public perception, Porsha’s dating reveals cracks in the mold. She’s making the headlines and letting fans see her with transparency; messy, bold, and unapologetic. And for those keeping score, this chapter might just be Porsha’s most authentic yet.
We’re wishing Porsha Williams all the best in her latest love story or exciting escapade.
