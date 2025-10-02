10 Fall-Inspired Cocktails You Have to Try
As the leaves begin to change color and the weather starts to cool, autumn is slowly arriving. With the new season comes some of our favorite activities: pumpkin patches, apple picking, and of course…the flavors.
From pumpkin spice to apple cider, we love it all! And we also love to add a little kick to our drinks. With that in mind, here are 10 fall-inspired cocktails that you definitely want to add to your list!
Apple Cider Margarita
A fall twist on the classic margarita with apple cider, tequila, triple sec, and a cinnamon-sugar rim.
Pumpkin Spice White Russian
A creamy cocktail with vodka, coffee liqueur, and a splash of pumpkin spice creamer.
Maple Bourbon Smash
Bourbon, fresh lemon juice, maple syrup, and a sprig of rosemary for garnish.
Cranberry Moscow Mule
Vodka, ginger beer, cranberry juice, and a squeeze of lime served in a copper mug.
Spiced Pear Martini
Pear vodka, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, and a dash of cinnamon.
Hot Buttered Rum
A warm and indulgent drink made with spiced rum, butter, brown sugar, and warm spices.
Caramel Apple Sangria
White wine, caramel vodka, apple cider, and sliced apples for a sweet and fruity punch.
Chai Whiskey Sour
Whiskey, chai tea concentrate, lemon juice, and a touch of honey.
Cinnamon Old Fashioned
A classic Old Fashioned with a cinnamon stick and a dash of cinnamon bitters.
Apple Pumpkin Shandy
Chilled pumpkin beer mixed with chilled apple cider, garnished with a cinnamon stick and apple slice
