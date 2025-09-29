Sweetly Smitten Teyana Taylor Gushes Over Loving Her ‘Apple Pie’ Aaron Pierre ‘Unarmored’–‘Eyes On My Prize’

Teyana Taylor does not miss an opportunity to talk about her man, her man, her man, Aaron Pierre.

During an appearance on The Sherri Show, the multihyphenate creator spoke on their romance and why she’s always focused on her “apple pie” no matter who’s in the room.

Source: Courtesy of ABFF Honors

“I mean, Luther said ‘never too much’, right?,” she said in response to Sherri’s question of whether she had a stomachache from all the sweetness. “Never too much apple pie. Did you see my apple pie? My eyes is on my prize! When we understand what the prize is, we’re not worried about if anybody is stepping outside of that prize tryna look for another one.”

She also made sure to shut down any rumors that her chemistry with Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio was anything more than professional.

“When I step on set, I’m here to do a job. I’m a team player. We’re all players on this team, and we’re here to win, we’re here to make magic, so I think when we get on set, it’s kind of like, when the whistle blows, it’s time to get to work. And I get to work and I go my a** home.”

IKDR! Teyana is all in when it comes to her man and isn’t afraid to let everyone know that she’s getting good love! She’s also been very open about how she’s showing up in this relationship with an open heart despite her past.

“I think the most important thing is, no matter where you come from, whether it’s a heartbreak or whatever, I think the best thing is to be willing to love unarmored, you know?,” she said. “I think if you come with a wall built, it’ll block your blessings, you know? And like who that person is, may not be who that person was. I walk a straight line unarmored and I walk a straight line ready to receive whatever is mine to hold.”

Teyana previously shared with Complex how much her new beau helped her during the creation of her latest album, The Escape Room, saying,

“It felt good to have someone be as passionate and as serious as you are. When you work on something, you have a whole team that’s supported, but nobody ever gonna see it the way you see it. Sometimes, you might get so passionate, they’re looking at you like, ‘chill out’ but to have a person that’s right there like ‘yup! mhmmm”, to have someone on your side fully hear you and don’t think your visions are crazy, don’t think that what you see or what you feel is crazy…”

The pair have been openly affectionate with one another as well as publicly enamored with the other’s talent and abilities. Pierre has referred to his lady as a “visionary” while Teyana has let everyone know that he knows exactly how to handle her. They’ve popped up at the BET Awards for her first-ever performance at the show as well as on the red carpet in the UK for the premiere of her film, One Battle After Another. And every single time, we’re here for it.

