Why Was This Black Child In Michigan Expelled For Taking A Classmate’s Gun And Disassembling It?

Look, there are probably hundreds of indicators that America is on a backward spiral toward becoming a complete idiocracy, but of those indicators, we have got to talk about this Black kid in Lansing, Michigan, who was essentially expelled for possibly preventing yet another mass shooting at a school.

According to WILX 10, Lansing resident Savitra McClurkin is currently doing everything in her power to get her 11-year-old son readmitted into the Dwight Rich School of the Arts, which he was expelled from over an incident that took place in May, in which he took a gun away from one of his classmates, disassembled it, and threw away the bullets.

“I’m frustrated. I’m at my wits’ end. I don’t know what to do,” McClurkin told WILX, adding that she’s been trying to get in contact with the Lansing School District for quite some time, but to no avail.

“He’s 11 years old. Seventh grade. Never been in trouble before,” she said.

McClurkin told the outlet her son knows how to disassemble a firearm because he goes hunting. However, the actual question here revolves not around his knowledge of guns, but why he was kicked out of school for doing a thing that probably saved lives. McClurkin said action was taken against her son because he hadn’t let an adult know about the firearm until later. The Lansing School District released a statement regarding the incident, but it didn’t specify what exactly the child did wrong.

“In May 2025, a serious incident involving a firearm occurred at Dwight Rich Middle School. After a thorough investigation, and in accordance with Michigan law regarding dangerous weapons on school property, the Lansing School District determined that expulsion was necessary,” the statement said. “Expulsion is never a decision the district takes lightly. It is always considered a last resort. However, Michigan law provides very clear direction in cases involving dangerous weapons. The investigation — which included statements and video evidence — left no ambiguity and required this outcome.

“The Lansing School District has both a legal and moral responsibility to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” the statement concluded. “While this decision is difficult, our priority remains creating and maintaining a secure environment where learning can take place without fear. Upholding these standards is essential to protecting our school community.”

That sure is a lot of words to provide zero information as to how the district had ensured “the safety of all students and staff” by expelling the kid who actually ensured everyone’s safety. I mean, maybe the investigation “left no ambiguity,” but the district’s statement left nothing but.

McClurkin told WILX that her son is currently enrolled in a non-accredited online program to keep him on track until she figures out what school she can send him to next if she can’t get him back into the school he — and I really can’t emphasize this enough — probably SAVED FROM A DEADLY SCHOOL SHOOTING!

“Online schools are honoring [the school district’s] decision,” she said. “Nor did they provide us a different resource or a different avenue to go.

“They are setting my child up for failure,” McClurkin declared. “They’re setting him up to being a statistic, and I’ve been doing everything in my will and my power to keep him from that. It’s devastating because he’s a bright kid and all he wants to do is be a kid.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for McClurkin and her son, identified as Sakir, to “help cover educational expenses, tutoring, and household needs while they navigate this crisis.”

“Instead of being recognized as a hero, Sakir is now being treated like a criminal. He has been expelled and barred from all school platforms, despite being an A/B student, a respectful young man, and an athlete who has been playing sports since he was six years old. He has never been in trouble at school before,” the fundraiser states.

This kid is a hero, and, somehow, I can’t help thinking that if he looked more like the all-American (white) kid next door, he would be treated as such. Instead, he’s being punished and deprived of an education.

Nothing to see here, folks. It’s just America being America again.

