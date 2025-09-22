Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Defends ‘No’ Vote On Honoring Charlie Kirk

The Texas Democrat says the late conservative pundit spent his life targeting people of color and that death cannot erase the harm caused by his rhetoric.

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

House Dems J6 Committee
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) doesn’t believe that the way you die can undo the way you lived. For Crockett, right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk spent his life demeaning, criticizing and denouncing people of color, so the Texas rep. voted no on honoring his life and legacy. 

Crockett, who was one of the 58 “no” votes in the House, joined CNN’s State of the Union” to defend her decision. 

“For the most part, the only people that voted no were people of color because the rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color,” Crockett said.

“It is unfortunate that more of my colleagues, even on my side of the aisle, could not see the amount of harm that this man was attempting to inflict upon our communities,” she added.

Crockett also noted that Kirk, the conservative activist who was shot and killed at an event on Sept. 10, mentioned Crockett directly on a podcast about a month before his death.

“I wasn’t aware of this at the time, but he got out there and he was talking negatively about me directly,” Crockett said. “So if there was any way that I was going to honor somebody who decided that they were just going to negatively talk about me and proclaim that I was somehow involved in a ‘great white replacement,’ yeah, I’m not honoring that kind of stuff.”

She added: “Especially as a civil rights attorney, and understanding how I got to Congress, knowing that there were people that died, people that were willing to die, that worked to make sure that voices like mine could exist in this place.”

Crockett noted that she didn’t condone the shooting or the conservative’s death.

“Whether it’s heated or not, the fact is, Charlie Kirk should still be here,” Crockett said. “It should not have been that there was political violence that resulted because of the words that were coming out of his mouth.”

SEE ALSO

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Defends ‘No’ Vote On Honoring Charlie Kirk  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
11 Items
Style & Fashion

11 Fall 2025 Fashion Trends For Black Women

15 Items
Entertainment

15 Halloween Movies To Watch During Cuffing Season

19 Items
Entertainment

From A Family Of Funny: Marlon Wayans Over The Years

21 Items
Entertainment

The Rapture Coming?! The Internet Roasts Viral Sept 23 Rumor

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024
8 Items
Travel

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close