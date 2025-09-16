U.S. and China Reach Framework Deal to Keep TikTok Operating In America

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Monday that the U.S. and China have reached a “framework for a TikTok deal,” just days ahead of a looming deadline that could have banned the app in the United States.

Bessent offered few specifics about the agreement. On a key issue, control of TikTok’s algorithm, which determines what content users see, he said the commercial details had been settled but would remain private between the parties involved. He did not identify the companies or investors in question.

Speaking from Madrid, where he met with a Chinese delegation on broader trade matters, Bessent emphasized that the deal balances national security concerns with a fair investment environment for Chinese companies in the U.S. “We were very focused on TikTok and making sure that it was a deal that is fair for the Chinese and completely respects U.S. national security concerns,” he said.

Chinese officials echoed the announcement. Vice Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang said the two sides reached a “basic framework consensus properly resolving TikTok-related issues through cooperative means, reducing investment barriers, and promoting economic and trade cooperation,” according to Xinhua.

The deal drew attention from the White House, with President Donald Trump confirming the agreement on Truth Social, noting TikTok’s importance to young Americans. Trump and Vice President JD Vance, a key player in the administration’s TikTok strategy, were involved in discussions leading to the framework. A White House official said their guidance helped shape the talks in Madrid.

TikTok has faced uncertainty in the U.S. due to a 2024 law requiring its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the platform to a U.S.-based company or face penalties. Despite the law, TikTok has continued operating under a series of presidential extensions, which are set to expire this week. Potential U.S. buyers have included Andreessen Horowitz, Amazon, Blackstone, and Oracle, reflecting the high stakes for the app and its more than 170 million American users.

The framework signals a potential resolution that could allow TikTok to remain in the U.S., while addressing ongoing national security and regulatory concerns.

U.S. and China Reach Framework Deal to Keep TikTok Operating In America was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com