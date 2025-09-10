Listen Live
Entertainment

MTV VMAs Ratings Soar Thanks to CBS Broadcast

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) just hit different this year, and it’s all thanks to their first-ever broadcast on CBS. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2025 VMAs pulled in a massive 5.5 million viewers, marking a 42% jump from last year’s numbers. That’s the biggest audience the show has seen in six years!

Why the Glow-Up?

Here’s the tea: CBS has way more reach than MTV. We’re talking about access to 125 million homes across the U.S., compared to MTV’s smaller audience. Add in streaming on Paramount+ and the usual MTV airing, and you’ve got a recipe for a ratings win. This year’s VMAs even became CBS’s most-watched entertainment special since the Grammys.

Noche de premios y sorpresas en los MTV Video Music Awards

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

A Night Full of Wins

The show was hosted by the legendary LL Cool J, who brought all the vibes. Ariana Grande snagged Video of the Year for “Brighter Days Ahead,” while Lady Gaga cleaned up with four awards, including Artist of the Year. Sabrina Carpenter also had her moment, taking home Album of the Year for Short n’ Sweet.

But the night wasn’t just about the awards. The VMAs also honored some of the biggest names in music and culture. Mariah Carey was the latest recipient of the coveted Video Vanguard Award, honoring her decades-long career. Meanwhile, Busta Rhymes was honored with the inaugural Rock The Bells Visionary Award, and Ricky Martin received the first-ever Latin Icon Award.

Holding Their Own

The VMAs faced stiff competition from Sunday Night Football on NBC, which featured a nail-biting game between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens. Despite the NFL’s massive draw, the VMAs held their ground, proving that music and culture can still command attention even on a football-dominated night.

SEE ALSO

MTV VMAs Ratings Soar Thanks to CBS Broadcast  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Waffle House Adds 50 Cent Surcharge On Eggs As Bird Flu Results In Price Increases
News

Waffle House Offers 24-Hour Delivery Service, Here’s How to Order

15 Items
Food & Drink

Black Celebrities With Spirit & Wine Brands You Need To Try

National

Charlie Kirk Apparently Shot At Utah Event

10 Items
Music

The Best Of Roy Ayers: Honoring the Jazz Pioneer On His Birthday

Style & Fashion

Steal Olandria Carthen’s Radiant VMA Red Carpet Golden Glow

Elegantly Dressed Couple Walking in Manhattan at Dusk
6 Items
Sex & Relationships

Hooking Up? Top 10 Cities For Living Single And Black

Sports

Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 1

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close