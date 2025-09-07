Jessie and D’Lila Combs Rule The Runway In Purple
Jessie and D’Lila Combs may be still growing their modeling careers, but the two sisters know how to work a runway. At the 10-year anniversary show for Los Angeles–based womenswear brand Ellaé Lisqué, the Combs twins stepped onto the Avalon Hollywood stage and owned it.
The Combs Twins Rule The Runway In Purple – And We Are Gagging
Walking hand-in-hand, Jessie and D’Lila commanded the spotlight in matching mini halter dresses drenched in a rich violet hue. The gowns featured dramatic ruching throughout, creating texture and movement that caught the light with every step.
The fabric draped like liquid, cascading into floor-length trains that trailed behind them with effortless glamour. Styled with strappy lace-up heels and sleek, high ponytails, the looks struck the perfect balance of being youthful and high-fashion. See the pics from the runway below.
The Combs Twins Help Mark A Major Fashion Moment For Black Woman Designer Maxie J.
The runway show signified a major moment for Black woman designer Maxie J. Celebrating 10 years in the game with a packed show, Maxie J made a reputation for offering affordable, glamorous elegance to many.
The anniversary runway was hosted by Moe Diggs and featured appearances from Lakeyah, Dreezy, and Sky Days, along with a live performance by Compton’s Chef Boy. The audience was star-studded, with King Combs, Quincy Brown, Jessica Rich, LisaRaye, and more filling the seats.
Still, Jessie and D’Lila’s catwalk moment stood out.
Watching them grow before our eyes – stylish, graceful, and camera-ready – it’s clear they know how to make the runway their own stage. At Ellaé Lisqué’s anniversary, the Combs Twins didn’t just model garments. They gave us a preview of what may be coming next – on and off the runway.
Jessie and D’Lila Combs Rule The Runway In Purple was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
