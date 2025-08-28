Cardi B Testifies In Civil Trial, Accused Of Cutting A Woman’s Face

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Cardi B is once again back in court, but this time around it has nothing to do with Tasha K, Offset, or anyone else you’d expect. A former security guard who claims that Cardi assaulted her at a doctor’s office is suing the rapper for assault and battery.

According to TMZ, Cardi B appeared in court Tuesday (Aug. 26) to defend herself in a civil lawsuit brought to her by Emani Ellis, who claims that Cardi B got in her face and assaulted her when she was working as a security guard at a Beverly Hills obstetrician’s office back in 2018. Cardi (who was four months pregnant at the time) allegedly took issue with Ellis recording her visit on her camera phone and got in the security guard’s face about it. That’s when Ellis said the attack occurred; however, each side has a different version of what followed.

Per TMZ:

Cardi says she confronted the woman and they got in each other’s faces in the hallway and called each other all sorts of nasty names … including “bitch.”

Love Black America Web? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

CB testified things never got physical … despite Ellis claiming on the stand Monday that Cardi took a swing at her and used a long fingernail to slice open her left cheek.

Cardi says Ellis is way bigger than her and she wouldn’t try to attack her … instead, extending verbal jabs.

While we wouldn’t put it past Cardi B to have a razor sharp finger nail on hand to eat someone’s food, she doesn’t strike us as the type to risk her money or freedom to make an example of an civilian. A female rap rival, sure. Her ex-husband, absolutely. But an everyday security guard? Eh, probably not.

Either way, if Ellis recorded her entire encounter with Cardi or the doctor’s office has security footage of the incident, this civil trial should be over sooner than later.

What do y’all think about Emani Ellis claiming that Cardi B sliced her cheek with a GEM razor nail? Let us know in the comments section below.

Cardi B Testifies In Civil Trial, Accused Of Cutting A Woman’s Face was originally published on hiphopwired.com