RHOP Release?! Karen Huger Reportedly Leaving Jail Early On September 2, Someone Should Alert Andy ASAP!

A report has surfaced that Real Housewife of Potomac Karen Huger is being released from jail early after being sentenced to two years, with one year suspended.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

The JasmineBRAND reports that Karen will have an early release on September 2 after being sentenced back in February and ordered to pay $2,900 in fines and serve five years of probation.

As previously reported, the #RHOP star’s charges stemmed from an incident on March 19, 2024, in which the Grand Dame crashed her Maserati into a pole.

A jury found her guilty of five out of six charges, including driving under the influence (DUI), negligent driving, failure to control speed, and failure to notify authorities of an address change. She was acquitted of reckless driving and went to rehab.

Despite her legal team’s efforts to secure a 6-month sentence, the court ultimately decided against leniency, citing the incident as her fourth DUI.

Prior to that, Huger filed a motion arguing that a harsh punishment would not serve justice. She cited her longstanding role as a “community figure” and the emotional toll the case had taken on her family.

During her plea, Huger expressed deep remorse for her actions, insisting that she had learned from her mistakes. However, prosecutors pushed back, arguing that Huger’s status as a public figure did not exempt her from facing the full weight of the law.

Back in April, Karen applied for work release but was denied. The Washington Post reported that despite her earning good behavior credits, Judge Terrence McGann blocked a request for her to enter a county work-release program, which would have transferred her to a rehabilitation-focused facility.



McGann did not spell out why he rejected the request, but Huger’s three previous DUIs may have contributed to the decision.

What do YOU think about Karen Huger getting out early? Should someone alert Andy ASAP since #RHOP is currently filming?







