Lil Nas X Breaks His Silence After ‘Terrifying’ Felony Arrest: ‘Your Girl Is Going to Be Okay’

Lil Nas X has spoken out for the first time since his arrest on August 21.

The singer, 26, whose real name Montero Hill, reached out to his fans with a message to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Aug. 26, reassuring followers that he will “be alright” amid his recent legal troubles.

“Your girl is gonna be okay, boo. Okay? S—’s gonna be all right,” he said in the video. “S—’s gonna be all right. S—. That was f—–g terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.”

Lil Nas X was arrested on Aug. 21 after police responded to reports of the star allegedly taking a naked stroll along Ventura Blvd Once authorities arrived, he allegedly used “force and violence [to] inflict an injury” upon three different officers, per a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

The complaint also says that the musician “did unlawfully attempt by means of threats and violence to deter and prevent” a fourth officer “from performing a duty imposed upon such officer by law.” The artist pleaded not guilty to three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer in court on Aug. 25. He waived his arraignment, and his bail was set at $75,000.

A judge also ordered the star to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings per week, but his family is fighting back against reports of drug use. While reports indicated that Lil Nas X had been hospitalized for a drug overdose, his father, Robert Stafford, told reporters that his son “absolutely” did “not” take illegal drugs. A spokesperson for the LAPD previously confirmed to the outlet that the singer was taken to the hospital for treatment after his arrest.

While speaking with reporters outside the courthouse, the Grammy winner’s father said his son is “very remorseful for what happened.”

“He’s going to get the help that he needs and just keep him in your prayers,” Stafford said. “Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone.”

Lil Nas X could face up to five years in prison if convicted, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.

