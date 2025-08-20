New Study Finds Black Households Bear Higher Home Energy Costs Nationwide

Source: Visions / Getty

Running a household — from heating and cooling to keeping the lights on — is an expensive necessity and according to recent research, those costs don’t impact all Americans equally.

A groundbreaking national analysis led by George Homsy, Associate Professor at Binghamton University, sheds light on a long-overlooked inequity: Black Americans are spending a significantly greater share of their income on energy costs than their white counterparts. The study, published in Energy Research & Social Science in August, is one of the most comprehensive of its kind, analyzing data from 65,000 census tracts nationwide.

Homsy, who heads Binghamton’s Environmental Studies Program and teaches in the Department of Public Administration and Policy, worked with researchers to examine what’s known as “energy burden,” the portion of household income spent on essentials like heating, electricity, cooking, and cooling.

While the average U.S. household allocates about 3.2% of its income to energy expenses, the data tells a more troubling story for minority communities. Even when controlling for income levels, Black households consistently face higher energy burdens. Latino households also experience elevated burdens, although slightly less.

These disparities have serious implications. A high energy burden can strain a family’s budget to the point where trade-offs must be made—sometimes at the cost of basic needs like healthcare, transportation, or nutritious food, Homsy explained. For many, energy isn’t just a monthly bill; it’s a barrier to financial stability and well-being.

Homsy attributes the elevated energy costs in part to the growing cost of rent nationwide and the prevalence of aging and inefficient housing. He explained that Black communities are more likely to live in older homes that need repairs, properties that often suffer from poor insulation, outdated appliances, and other maintenance issues that drive up energy use. Rental units are troublesome, too; tenants typically lack the authority to make improvements or install energy-efficient upgrades. As a result, the cycle continues, and the burden only grows heavier.

“All of these things combine to put extra burden on African Americans – that’s the bottom line of the paper,” Homsy stressed.

Black homeowners and renters need solutions to tackle the energy burden head-on.

Data obtained by Grist in 2022 revealed that rental units in the U.S. consume, on average, 15% more energy per square foot than owner-occupied homes. Renters often have limited control over improving energy efficiency, with small fixes like switching lightbulbs or applying plastic window insulation being among the few options available. Meanwhile, landlords typically lack the incentive or money to invest in more substantial upgrades—such as installing better insulation, replacing windows, sealing air leaks, or updating old appliances—since they aren’t the ones paying the utility bills.

To make matters worse, many tenants are unaware of how energy efficient—or inefficient—their homes are. Progress on this issue has been slow, as energy transparency in housing remains limited. Currently, only a handful of U.S. cities require landlords to disclose energy usage information to potential renters.

Some municipalities, however, are beginning to take action. In Burlington, Vermont, for example, the City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, setting minimum energy efficiency standards for rental properties. Among the new requirements: residential rental units must use less than 90,000 British thermal units (BTUs) per conditioned square foot annually for space heating—a move aimed at reducing energy waste and protecting tenants from excessive utility costs.

For Black homeowners, lawmakers statewide need to implement a yearly energy evaluation—also known as an energy audit or assessment—free of cost. The inspection would help to cut energy costs and evaluate exactly how a home uses energy and pinpoint where improvements can be made to boost efficiency.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, a professional energy assessment may include a walk-through inspection, use of infrared cameras to detect heat loss, blower door tests to locate air leaks, and other diagnostic tools. Once completed, the evaluation should provide a clear, cost-effective plan to upgrade a home, targeting the areas with the greatest potential for savings.

Let’s make all of this a reality.

New Study Finds Black Households Bear Higher Home Energy Costs Nationwide was originally published on newsone.com