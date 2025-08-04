Back In Blood: Cardi B Gets Her ‘Lick Back’ On Rah Ali During Cannes Airport Run-In

Source: Pierre Suu/Dominik Bindl / Getty

Cardi B is standing ten toes down on having beef forever with Nicki Minaj’s one-time homegirl Rah Ali, since their 2018 altercation at the Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper told her fans that she unexpectedly ran into Rah at the Cannes Airport and, though she knows it was petty, decided to get her “lick back” for old time’s sake.

“I know that I’m grown and that I shouldn’t have that mentality, but let’s be f**king for real,” Cardi said during a X spaces with her supporters. “Your friend’s security and you attacked me…the security grabbed me and you attacked me, and if you thought I was gonna let that sh*t fly, you outta your f**king mind.”

“I can’t live and die knowing that somebody did put they hands on me and I never did nothing back. Bi**h, I’m from the Bronx, you from the Bronx. You know what’s up.”

Cardi claims that she threw a JBL portable speaker at Rah’s head after being stared down by the former reality TV starlet and being told to “grow up” because she started an argument in the airport. Rah confirmed the pair’s altercation but seemed to have a different version of events.

I will always be ready to protect myself at all cost, however at this stage in my life I’m not interested in making poor choices,” she wrote on X. “Anything and everything I execute is thoroughly calculated. With that being said, had anyone in this whole world hit ME in my head with a speaker, you in fact would be viewing footage of me in handcuffs. I promise to God that did not happen. If it makes her feel better, I encourage you all to support that version. Mentally I can handle it, I don’t mind. I will NOT be on this app acting a fool.”

In the meantime, Cardi has been keeping fans guessing about her relationship with Stefon Diggs. After shutting down the BBL smell-induced breakup rumors, the pair seem to still be going strong and they’re even poking fun at the ridiculousness of the gossip surrounding their union.

Under a recent Instagram photo the NFL star commented “*sniffs BBL” to which Cardi replied, “that’s how I got you stuck.” Fans got a kick out of the pair’s humorous chemistry with one another and pointed out their camaraderie. Neither of them have been posting the other on socials but they’re definitely letting people know it’s all good in their neck of the woods.

