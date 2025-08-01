Desktop banner image
Diddy Pushes For Mann Act Convictions To Be Overturned

Diddy Pushes For New Trial If Mann Act Convictions Are Not Overturned

Published on August 1, 2025

MediaPunch / Diddy

Diddy is now trying to get the conviction on two counts of the Mann Act thrown out, and if that doesn’t happen, he and his legal team will demand a new trial to battle those charges.

We know, we know, you’re tired of hearing and reading about Diddy and his horny behavior, and we are tired of talking about it, yet here we are. 

TMZ exclusively reports that Diddy and his legal team are pushing Judge Arun Subramanian to overturn the two Mann Act convictions into an acquittal, according to court documents obtained by the celebrity gossip site. 

The website states that the Mann Act explicitly involves the act of a person transporting someone across state lines for the purpose of having sex. 

Diddy argues that he didn’t have sex with anyone; he just watched.

Per TMZ

Diddy’s team says they believe he’s the only person ever convicted under this statute who did not make money off prostitution, did not have sex with an alleged prostitute and did not arrange the prostitute’s transportation.

Translation: he’s done none of the things spelled out in the Mann Act. Remember, during the trial, none of the sex workers, nor Cassie Ventura or “Jane” testified Diddy engaged in sex with the sex workers. They all said he was either watching and/or recording the freak-off sessions as the women had sex with the hired guns.

Testimony also revealed it was typically the women, not Diddy, who made all the arrangements — travel, compensation and hotels — for the sex workers involved in the freak-offs.

Diddy Claims He Was Only Just Watching, Not Participating

The documents also state that Diddy’s involvement in the freak-offs was strictly on the voyeurism tip and that “multiple state courts have held that paying for voyeurism — to watch other people have sex — is not prostitution.”

Diddy is also claiming that the male sex workers involved “enjoyed the activities and had friendships with [Cassie and “Jane”] and were not merely traveling to have sex for money.” 

And to close all this out, Diddy is claiming that his freak-offs are protected under the First Amendment because they are recordings, or as the docs put it, “producing amateur pornography for later private viewing.”

This latest development in the Diddy saga comes after word on the street is that Donald Trump is considering giving the disgraced music mogul a pardon. 

Diddy Pushes For New Trial If Mann Act Convictions Are Not Overturned  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

