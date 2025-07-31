White Man Drives Truck Into Sinkhole, Tells Man Who Tried To Warn Him He Didn’t Stop Because He’s Black

Source: Patrickistock / Getty

Look, sometimes racism is just plain funny — especially when the KK-Karma comes instantly.

Recently, a Facebook live video has gone viral with over 3 million views. The video was taken in Greenville, North Carolina, and it shows a white man losing the front end of his truck to a sinkhole after at least two people tried to warn him not to drive down the road where the sinkhole had formed. Why didn’t this white man fail to heed the warnings of these good Samaritans? Well, they were Black. And that’s not speculation — the white man admitted as much, completely unsolicited. It’s almost as if he were proud of his little “when keeping it racist goes wrong” moment.

The video was filmed by a Black man identified by WITN 7 as Jah Love, who can be heard marveling at the damage done to the road, which, according to local news outlets, was caused by a water main break in the area. Love told WITN he had been driving up West Third Street last Saturday when he felt the road underneath him buckling, so he pulled over to the side of the road to observe the cracks forming, the water flowing out and, of course, the sinkhole it all created.

You know who didn’t see that sinkhole? The white man, who is later seen in the video with the front end of his truck stuck in it.

Had he listened to the Black Samaritans he met earlier, he could have avoided the whole accident. However, his racism got in the way, serving him instant karma.

From Inquisitr News:

Vanilla Adams and another local resident, who is also Black, gave him a stern warning about a water main breaking. They yelled at him from the sidewalk on West Third Street and South Pitt Street, warning him about the danger of the amount of water flowing downhill. According to local news outlet WITN 7, the truck driver showed a middle finger to the people who were just trying to help him avoid a major accident. Adams told the outlet, “We waved him down and tried to prevent him from turning down this way. But you know, he stuck his middle finger and kept going. After he kept going, the car sunk in. So that’s how he got stuck.”

Even though the white man flipped them off as they tried to warn him his truck was about to take a nosedive into a shallow pool, Love can be seen in the video going to check on him after the inevitable happens. That’s when the white man just up and decided to give Love a side of information he did not ask for.

“I don’t want to be rude or anything else, but when a fella of your color comes out and starts waving at my truck…”

Love didn’t let the man finish his thought. In fact, he didn’t even seem to hear it. He just continued casually talking to the racist about the sinkhole that halfway swallowed his pickup and about how he tried to warn him about it.

“To be real…I was so focused on him not hurting himself, I really didn’t pay it no mind until I started looking at the comments on my live,” Love told WITN. “Even though he stuck his finger up at me, even if he would’ve went down some more, I would’ve probably still tried to help him. One thing I want to say is no matter, the color or race, I always still try to help somebody. Even though it was rude, I feel like I need an apology.”

Very nice guy. I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting on that apology though.

It’s really hard to get past how nonchalant the white man was while telling a Black man that his Blackness is what discouraged him from stopping, which would have saved him a few dollars in truck repair payments and a whole lot of frustration. Again, ain’t nobody ask this man if he was racist. Love didn’t even acknowledge how trigger-happy he was with the middle finger; he just told him, “I tried to warn you, boss,” and checked to make sure he wasn’t injured.

It’s almost like this wayward white man saw his truck suddenly get stuck in a sinkhole he didn’t know was there, and, through the shock, his first and only thought was, “HOLY SH*T — there goes a Black man, and I really need to tell him how much I don’t mess with is kind!”

Welp, couldn’t have happened to a nicer racist, I guess.

