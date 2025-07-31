We Luv It: T-Pain and GloRilla To Get Their Flowers At BMI Awards

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

T-Pain and GloRilla will be the top honorees at this year’s BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, taking place in Los Angeles on August 28.

The event will be hosted by BMI’s top dogs: President Mike O’Neill, EVP Mike Steinberg, and VP Catherine Brewton. T-Pain will receive the BMI President’s Award, which celebrates artists who’ve made a big impact on the music world. Known for his signature Auto-Tune sound and hit songs, T-Pain has influenced a whole generation of artists and fans. “His creativity and boundary-pushing music continue to inspire,” said Brewton.

Memphis rapper, GloRilla, will be honored with the BMI Impact Award. This award is given to artists who are changing the game and leading the future of music. GloRilla’s strong voice and fearless style have made her one of the most exciting names in Hip-Hop today. She’s coming off the buzz of her recent “Glo Bash” concert, making this moment even more special in her career.

T-Pain has also been in the news recently after finding a video from 2008 that shows the exact moment he came up with the famous “mansion” and “Wisconsin”. This was off his timeless record “Can’t Believe It” featuring Lil Wayne. In the clip, he’s in the booth working on the song when the idea hits him, and he goes with it on the spot. Fans have joked about the rhyme for years, but seeing the moment happen in real time reminded people how creative and fun T-Pain really is.

Along with honoring T-Pain and GloRilla, the awards will also recognize the 35 most-played R&B and Hip-Hop songs of the year. There will be awards for songwriter, producer, and publisher of the year, plus a nod to the top producers behind the scenes.

Overall, the night will celebrate both legends and newcomers, highlighting the artists and creators shaping the sound of R&B and Hip-Hop today.

