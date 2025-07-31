Tyrese’s Ex Wife Wants Him Locked Up For $500,000 In Unpaid Fees

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Tyrese and his ex-wife have been divorced for quite some time, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t still have bills to take care of.

According to TMZ, The Fast and Furious actor and Samantha Gibson owe some $500,000 in unpaid attorney fees, and now her lawyers want him locked up.

“Samantha filed her fourth motion asking the judge to force Tyrese to pay the tab (plus interest) to The Gleklen Law Firm and Bloom Lines Alexander and hold him in contempt,” TMZ reports.

Samantha Gibson says that because the bill has been unpaid for so long, the payment has ballooned to $492 651.99 with interest. She also claims that Tyrese doesn’t seem to be concerned with the almost half-million-dollar debt.

“Mr. Gibson has the ability to pay the court-ordered attorney’s fees and accrued interest and chooses to ignore the court’s order, as he has ignored and violated prior orders,” she wrote in her complaint, calling it a “blatant disregard for this court’s order on fees.”

The law firms want Tyrese held in criminal contempt and a 20-day stay in jail for failure to pay.

TMZ reports that they were married in 2017 and had a daughter before divorcing just three years later. Samantha admitted in 2023 on a podcast that she may have divorced Tyrese too quickly. As the divorce became finalized, the judge ordered Tyrese to pay his ex-wife’s legal bills. Tyrese reportedly owes $217,731 to The Gleklen Law Firm and another $181,421 to Bloom Lines Alexander, Billboard reports.

“The movants respectfully request … that the court, in making its finding of willful contempt, impose severe sanctions upon Mr. Gibson as deemed appropriate by the court in light of his history of violating court orders,” Samantha’s lawyers wrote in their filing, Billboard reports.

