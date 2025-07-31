Oprah Opens Private Hawaii Road to Help Evacuees, Despite Rumors

Source: Luigi Iorio / Getty

As tsunami warnings rolled across Hawaii on Tuesday night, Oprah Winfrey “stepped” in to help. The media maven opened a private road through her estate to aid in evacuation efforts on Maui.

Triggered by a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, tsunami waves began hitting Hawaii late Tuesday. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, waves measuring up to 5 feet were recorded in Kahului, with others reaching Oahu and Hilo.

In response, residents in parts of Hawaii, Japan, California, and the Pacific Coast were told to move inland or to higher ground.

“Oprah’s road is open to get Upcountry,” the Maui Police Department confirmed.

A representative for Winfrey said she coordinated immediately with local law enforcement and FEMA to make sure her private route (often used only for personal access) was available for those needing to get away from the congested highways.

“Local law enforcement are currently on site helping residents through 50 cars at a time to ensure everyone’s safety. The road will remain open as long as necessary,” her spokesperson said, shutting down viral claims that she had refused to share access.

Her private stretch of road connects the Wailea coastal region to the Kula uplands. While not typically open to the public, Winfrey has unlocked it before during natural disasters, including the 2023 wildfires.

Tsunami warnings remained active into early Wednesday before being downgraded to an advisory level by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Director Stephen Logan confirmed that it was safe for evacuated residents to return home by nightfall.

Though no major damage was reported, experts say the threat of a tsunami is rarely limited to a single wave. Dave Snider, tsunami warning coordinator with the National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska, described the phenomenon as “a series of powerful waves over a long period of time.”

Oprah, who’s lived part-time in Hawaii for over 15 years, made headlines in 2023 for her controversial disaster relief fundraiser with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After pledging $10 million and encouraging fans to donate, she faced backlash from critics who argued billionaires should foot the bill themselves.

Still, her decision this week to open her road seems to have resonated with local officials. And while social media swirled with misinformation, the Maui Police Department and a community fact-check via X (formerly Twitter) helped set the record straight.

As of now, tsunami activity continues to be monitored across the Pacific. Hawaii Governor Josh Green said that while the worst appears to be over.

