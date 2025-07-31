Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Celebrity

Keke Palmer & More Shine At Star-Studded 'The Pickup' Premiere

Money-Makin’ Muva Keke Palmer Serves Vintage Versace Elegance At Star-Studded ‘The Pickup’ Premiere In La La Land

Keke Palmer stuns alongside co-stars Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson at star-studded 'The Pickup' premiere

Published on July 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Omar Vega/Amazon MGM Studios

The stars were out at Amazon MGM Studios’ world premiere of upcoming heist comedy The Pickup starring Keke Palmer, Eddie Murphy, and Pete Davidson who shined on the bustling red carpet at Regal LA Live in LA.

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

A vision in vintage Versace, Keke stunned while paying homage to Naomi Campbell nearly 30 years after the iconic supermodel wore the dress to the 13th Annual Night of Stars in 1996.

Whew, we see you, Keke!

Other notable premiere attendees included Aldis Hodge, Vivica A. Fox, Skai Jackson, Da’vine Joy Randolph, Sugar Ray Leonard, and more.

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Omar Vega/Amazon MGM Studios

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

While Keke was serving looks, Eddie was posing with his wife, four of his kids, and newly married daughter-in-law Jasmin Page Lawrence (Martin Lawrence’s daughter).

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

And, of course, we can’t forget rarely-single babe-magnet Pete Davidson who was spotted enjoying the vibes with pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Omar Vega/Amazon MGM Studios

Check out more flicks from the premiere below:

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Todd Williamson/Amazon MGM Studios

'The Pickup' premiere

Source: Omar Vega/Amazon MGM Studios

In The Pickup, mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), find themselves caught up in Keke’s casino robbery plot with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo.

As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-octane danger, clashing personalities and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Tim Story (The Blackening, Ride Along, and Barbershop), the surefire streaming hit also stars Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, and Ismael Cruz Córdova with cameos from Marshawn Lynch and Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i.

“He’s an icon,” said Story about working with Murphy during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“We hear a lot about comedians talking about how much he’s made an impact on them, [but] sometimes you don’t hear how he’s impacted filmmaking…he’s a big reason why I make the movies I make.”

The Pickup premieres Aug. 6 on Prime Video!

The post Money-Makin’ Muva Keke Palmer Serves Vintage Versace Elegance At Star-Studded ‘The Pickup’ Premiere In La La Land appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Money-Makin’ Muva Keke Palmer Serves Vintage Versace Elegance At Star-Studded ‘The Pickup’ Premiere In La La Land  was originally published on bossip.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
35 Items
Local

New Study By Wallethub Ranks The Most Stressed Cities in the U.S.

10 Items
Entertainment

Top 10 Black Celebrity Besties

Celebrity

#RHOA: Kandi Says Shamea Should Stand On Her Feelings Amid Her Season 16 Cast Apologies—‘Don’t Hold Back’

Crowd at Arkansas State Capitol protesting integration of Central High School, with signs reading "Race mixing is Communism" and "Stop the race mixing," Little Rock, Arkansas, USA, John T. Bledsoe, U.S. News & World Report Magazine Photograph Collection,
News

Return To What?! Whites-Only Town In Arkansas Sparks Uproar

Celebrity

‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Star JaNa Craig Speaks On Kenny Rodriguez Split Amid Allegtions He’s ‘A Narcissist And A Racist’

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
61 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

21 Items
Television

Famous Child Stars Who Tragically Died Too Soon

10 Items
Entertainment

10 Essentials Every Student Needs for the First Day of School

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close