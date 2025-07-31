Invest Fest 2025 Brings Financial Power & Cultural Icons To Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The countdown begins for Invest Fest 2025, which returns to Atlanta next month for its biggest year yet. Hosted at the Georgia World Congress Center, the fifth annual event is expected to draw over 50,000 attendees. Read more about how you can secure your tickets for one of the biggest festivals for business, culture, and entertainment.

Spearheaded by Earn Your Leisure founders Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal, Invest Fest is a conference that has sparked its own cultural movement designed to uplift and empower communities through wealth-building education. The weekend will feature panel discussions, interactive workshops, vendor activations, and live performances, creating a space where aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned investors alike can connect, learn, and level up.

This year’s all-star lineup includes legendary athletes, business moguls, and media personalities such as Magic Johnson, Jack Dorsey, Issa Rae, Steve Harvey, and Charlamagne Tha God. Other notable speakers and performers include 2 Chainz, Tabitha Brown, Pinky Cole, Angela Rye, Tiffany Cross, LaRussell, Stephen Jackson, John Hope Bryant, and many more thought leaders in finance, real estate, tech, and media.

From the main stage to breakout sessions, attendees will have the chance to hear firsthand how these industry titans built their empires, overcame adversity, and continue to redefine what success looks like in today’s economy.

Invest Fest’s mission is to democratize financial literacy and empower future generations of entrepreneurs, particularly within Black and Brown communities. With a focus on community upliftment, Invest Fest is also a space for Black-owned businesses and innovators to gain visibility, secure investments, and grow their networks.

Now entering its fifth year, Invest Fest has evolved into a global destination for ambitious minds who are serious about building generational wealth. With previous events drawing tens of thousands, 2025 promises to be the most impactful year yet.

Tickets and more information are available at their website.

Georgia World Congress Center

August 22–24, 2025

With special guests, performers and speakers: Magic Johnson, Issa Rae, Steve Harvey, Jack Dorsey, Charlamagne, 2 Chainz and more.

Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur, seasoned investor, or simply inspired by greatness, Invest Fest 2025 is the place to be.

