From Athletic to Aesthetic: Playa Society’s Esther Wallace is the Force Behind Sportswear’s Feminist Glow-Up

As part of She Did That.’s POWER PLAYS experience in partnership with the New York Liberty, HelloBeautiful is kicking off an exclusive editorial series spotlighting the powerhouse women shaping culture at the intersection of sports, business, and style. These are the women who aren’t just watching the game, they’re redefining it.

First up: Esther Wallace, the former college athlete turned creative force behind Playa Society, a streetwear brand championing women athletes and challenging the status quo in sports culture. With bold, purpose-driven designs and a deep understanding of what it means to be both seen and underestimated, Esther is dressing the next generation of women who ball and reminding the world that representation matters on and off the court.

Get to know Esther before she hits the stage at Barclays Center on August 26th, where she’ll be joining us for an unforgettable conversation at the POWER PLAYS panel.

1. Before launching Playa Society, you had a successful career in sports. Can you take us back to that time and share how your experiences as an athlete shaped the brand you’ve built today?

Basketball really taught me everything I know. Without having taken basketball so seriously, I don’t think I would have ever developed the persistence it takes to be an entrepreneur. I was such an introvert and even before basketball when I wanted a career in fashion, I had never even considered running my own company. So that’s the most important experience I gained. Even now, as I run Playa Society, most of the tactics I implement are from on-court experience – I read and react and I study the merch game like it’s game film.

2. What inspired you to launch Playa Society, and how did you know it was time to create a space at the intersection of sports, culture, and representation?

Playa Society was actually a little ahead of its time in the beginning – which ended up still being perfect for me. When I launched in 2018, people were still telling me it was a terrible concept and cautioning me about going all-in on women’s sports. Also, I didn’t have any experience in apparel design or running a business. But I did it anyway because I knew that what we have as women in sports is special. I knew that I could prove there’s value and overlooked potential among the athletes. Ultimately, I just believed that whatever was being done at the time, was being done wrong, and I wanted to fix it. I think as an entrepreneur, the “perfect timing” is actually when you realize that you’re going to do something despite everything not aligning. That’s when the most disruptive and impactful brands are born.

3. As a Black woman founder in the streetwear industry, what does it mean to you to be creating apparel that challenges stereotypes and centers women athletes?

It means everything. For me to aid in telling authentic stories for women who just a few years ago probably felt like they didn’t have a voice, has become my greatest passion. When I see players being unapologetically them, and fans feeling a sense of belonging, it really puts the work I do into perspective. Black women really carry the culture and I think we’ll see a brighter light shining on that through women’s basketball particularly.

4. Your designs often speak volumes without saying a word, with phrases like “Female Athlete” that have become iconic. What drives the messaging behind Playa Society’s pieces?

I make all my designs based on vibes, which might sound like a volatile foundation to stand on, but it’s the unspoken energy in this space that translates to the unspoken impact of Playa Society. What’s understood doesn’t have to be said.

5. What advice do you have for other Black women who are navigating spaces like sports and entrepreneurship that haven’t always been built with us in mind?

Something that I’ve had to remind myself is that just because a space wasn’t built with us in mind, that doesn’t mean we don’t belong in it. Or that we can’t shape the future of it. So my advice would be to stay true to yourself. If you have a strong vision, never lose sight of it and don’t wait for permission to start going after what you want.

