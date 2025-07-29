Young Money President Mack Maine Mourns Death Of 20-Year-Old Son

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Rapper and music executive Mack Maine is going through a heartbreaking time after losing his 20-year-old son, Zeke.

According to TMZ, Zeke passed away earlier this month at his home in California after having a seizure. Mack Maine shared the sad news on Instagram, saying he’s still in shock and trying to understand how this could happen. “I’m still confused, still questioning life and why my child and not me,” he wrote. He said Zeke is now with God and his late grandparents, who loved him deeply.

In his emotional message, Mack talked about how being a father to Zeke was one of the best things that ever happened to him. “YOU were my biggest inspiration and motivation,” he said. “Your smile brightened my dark days as you were my SONshine.”

Mack described his son Zeke as having a pure heart and an innocent soul. He said that since Zeke passed away on July 16, their whole family has been hurting. “This is a pain I’ve never felt before,” he said, but added that he is still holding on to his faith and trusting in God’s plan. The Young Money President also mentioned that the day he shared the post was his own birthday, and also the anniversary of his father’s death, making the day even harder.

Maine said that now Zeke is reunited with two of his favorite things: their late pets, Bentley and Dip.

The music exec’s post shows just how much he loved his son and how deeply he is grieving. Fans, friends, & people around the industry have been sending him love and support as he deals with this terrible loss.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mack Maine.

