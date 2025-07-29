Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

Drake Cancels Concert In Manchester Due To Travel Issues

We Okay Bruv? Drake Cancels Concert In Manchester Due To Travel Issues

The gig has been rescheduled for Aug. 5.

Published on July 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

 

Drake has just left some of his fans overseas disappointed. The MC canceled his Manchester show last minute due to complications with his travel.

As reported by The BBC, Drake has officially canceled a concert scheduled for Monday, July 28, at Co-op Live Arena. “Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow’s performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled,” a message read on the venue’s website. “The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it’s set to be an unforgettable night. All tickets remain valid for the new date—we can’t wait to see you there!”

As expected, the sudden news took many concert goers by surprise and left several displeased with the date change. “Massively disappointed that tomorrow nights gig has been postponed so last minute,” on user wrote on Instagram. “I have train and hotel reservations that I now cannot change or get refunded and also cannot make the new date. I’m £150 out of pocket and have a really disappointed daughter. The ferries being blamed is really suspicious too when he was in Manchester last night.” A second person added that using “travel logistics” was a “pathetic excuse.”

These Drake dates has been heavily anticipated by United Kingdom fans as it makes his first concert series there in over six years since his Assassination Vacation Tour back in 2019.

SEE ALSO

We Okay Bruv? Drake Cancels Concert In Manchester Due To Travel Issues  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Young woman applying lipstick
10 Items
Beauty

10 Bold Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Celebrate Lipstick Day

15 Items
Pop Culture

Social Media Is Stunned To Learn Karrueche Is Allegedly Dating Deion Sanders

Celebrity

Ray J Breaks Silence On Rumors About Whitney Houston’s Death: ‘I Didn’t Murder Her, We Were In Love’

12 Items
Sports

Bubba Wallace Makes History As 1st Black Racer To Win At Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Social Media Salutes

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
61 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Entertainment

‘Love Island USA’ Stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez Call It Quits

21 Items
Television

Famous Child Stars Who Tragically Died Too Soon

20 Items
News

20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close