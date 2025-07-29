Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Drake has just left some of his fans overseas disappointed. The MC canceled his Manchester show last minute due to complications with his travel.

As reported by The BBC, Drake has officially canceled a concert scheduled for Monday, July 28, at Co-op Live Arena. “Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow’s performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled,” a message read on the venue’s website. “The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it’s set to be an unforgettable night. All tickets remain valid for the new date—we can’t wait to see you there!”

As expected, the sudden news took many concert goers by surprise and left several displeased with the date change. “Massively disappointed that tomorrow nights gig has been postponed so last minute,” on user wrote on Instagram. “I have train and hotel reservations that I now cannot change or get refunded and also cannot make the new date. I’m £150 out of pocket and have a really disappointed daughter. The ferries being blamed is really suspicious too when he was in Manchester last night.” A second person added that using “travel logistics” was a “pathetic excuse.”

These Drake dates has been heavily anticipated by United Kingdom fans as it makes his first concert series there in over six years since his Assassination Vacation Tour back in 2019.

We Okay Bruv? Drake Cancels Concert In Manchester Due To Travel Issues was originally published on hiphopwired.com