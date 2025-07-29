Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Celebrity

Destiny's Child's Surprise Reunion Shatters Social Media

One Helluva Grand Finale: Destiny’s Chirren’s Surprise Cowboy Carter Tour Reunion Stirs Up A Whole Heap Of Hysteria Across The Internet

Social media explodes over surprise Destiny's Child reunion

Published on July 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Destiny's Child x Cowboy Carter Tour

Source: Julian Dakdouk

Social media is STILL buzzing over Destiny’s Child‘s surprise reunion during the star-studded Cowboy Carter Tour finale which served as a fairytale ending to one of the most successful Tours of all-time.

In the now-iconic Tour’s biggest surprise, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Beyoncé to perform beloved classics, including their 2001 anthem “Bootylicious” and 2005 smash hit “Lose My Breath” for a deafening crowd in Las Vegas.

Rowland and Williams even participated in Beyoncé’s Renaissance era-favorite “Mute Challenge” in a viral moment where Kelly playfully told the cheering crowd to ‘shut up’ with a wink and her signature smile.

The star power extended to the audience, with Hollywood’s biggest names swarming Las Vegas for Beyoncé’s last Cowboy Carter concert.

Beyoncé’s core inner-circle, including her husband, Jay-Z, mom, Tina Knowles, and dad, Mathew Knowles, were among those present.

Other A-list attendees included Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kerry Washington, Daniel Kaluuya, and more.

With the last of 32 sold out stadium concerts across the U.S. and Europe, Beyoncé became the first woman and first US act in history to have two separate tours gross over $400 million.

What was your reaction to the surprise Destiny’s Child reunion? Would you want a new album or Tour? Tell us down below and peep the internet hysteria over the surprise DC reunion on the flip.

The post One Helluva Grand Finale: Destiny’s Chirren’s Surprise Cowboy Carter Tour Reunion Stirs Up A Whole Heap Of Hysteria Across The Internet appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

One Helluva Grand Finale: Destiny’s Chirren’s Surprise Cowboy Carter Tour Reunion Stirs Up A Whole Heap Of Hysteria Across The Internet  was originally published on bossip.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Young woman applying lipstick
10 Items
Beauty

10 Bold Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Celebrate Lipstick Day

15 Items
Pop Culture

Social Media Is Stunned To Learn Karrueche Is Allegedly Dating Deion Sanders

Celebrity

Ray J Breaks Silence On Rumors About Whitney Houston’s Death: ‘I Didn’t Murder Her, We Were In Love’

12 Items
Sports

Bubba Wallace Makes History As 1st Black Racer To Win At Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Social Media Salutes

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
61 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Entertainment

‘Love Island USA’ Stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez Call It Quits

21 Items
Television

Famous Child Stars Who Tragically Died Too Soon

20 Items
News

20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo
Close