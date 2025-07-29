Listen Live
KevOnStage Returns With ‘Churchy’ & New BET Comedy

KevOnStage Returns With ‘Churchy’ Season 2 & New BET Comedy ‘The Hospital’

Published on July 29, 2025

Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks is back and bringing even more holy hilarity to BET+. The breakout workplace comedy Churchy returns for Season 2 next month and the network just greenlit his newest comedy The Hospital. Read more details inside.

Churchy returns to BET+ August 21, following a wildly successful first season that debuted as the most-watched scripted comedy on the platform during its premiere week. The show’s offbeat church humor and heart made it an instant fan favorite, and Season 2 promises even more praise-worthy chaos.

This time around, Pastor Corey Carr Jr. (played by Fredericks) is still adjusting to the unpredictable pressures of leading Bethlehem Temple. Whether it’s grappling with massive debts, dodging church politics, or fending off a investor trying to turn the sanctuary into a trampoline park, Pastor Corey has his hands full. He’s joined once again by his hilarious and wholly unqualified team played by Mark JP Hood, Lexi Allen, Anthony Elfonzia, Quin Walters, and Tahir Moore. New additions Jasmine Luv and Nic Few bring fresh energy. Meanwhile, guest stars like Tabitha Brown, Kirk Franklin, Keith Lee, and Tony Baker add star power to this sanctified sitcom.

BET is doubling down on its partnership with Fredericks by greenlighting a brand-new original series, The Hospital, which premieres September 10 on BET’s linear network. Described as “mostly improvised and completely outrageous,” The Hospital is a sketch comedy set in the most dysfunctional medical facility imaginable. Blending sketch, stand-up, and viral-style humor, the show features a powerhouse comedy lineup, including Tony Baker, Chris “CP” Powell, D’Lai, and Dinora Walcott, alongside Fredericks.

BET’s investment in digital-first creators like Fredericks signals a shift in the network’s programming strategy. By embracing homegrown talent with loyal online followings, BET is building a new comedy lane. A lane rooted in authenticity, relatability, and Black cultural nuance. Fredericks’ rise from digital fame to mainstream success showcases a broader movement of Black creators carving out their own spaces and rewriting the rules of traditional TV.

So, whether you are team Churchy or ready to check into The Hospital, Kevin Fredericks is delivering the laughs, one sketch (and sermon) at a time.

KevOnStage Returns With ‘Churchy’ Season 2 & New BET Comedy ‘The Hospital’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

