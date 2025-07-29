Convicted Diddy Files New Motion To Be Bailed Out Early

Source: MediaPunch / Getty

On Tuesday (July 29), the legal team for Diddy filed a motion in federal court requesting that the former mogul be released before he is to be sentenced in the fall after being convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. In the filing, lawyers Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos list several reasons why Diddy should be freed before the sentencing hearing, calling the case “exceptional” and arguing that he and the women involved in the case were consensually engaging in a “swingers” lifestyle.



They first focused on the charges that Diddy, aka Sean Combs, was convicted of, citing the Mann Act having a history “rich with both racism and misogyny,” having been enacted in 1910. “In the history of the statute,” the motion said, “the Mann Act has never been applied to facts similar to these to prosecute or incarcerate any other person.”



In the proposal for bail, the request is for Diddy to be freed on a $50 million bond secured by his Florida estate, which would be co-signed by three unnamed “financially responsible people.” He would surrender his passport and willingly be placed under the supervision of the U.S. Pretrial Services Agency. The proposal also states that Diddy would limit travel only between his Florida estate and the Southern District of New York, and would not refuse other conditions such as electronic surveillance and mental health treatments.



District Court Judge Arun Subramanian, who had presided over the eight-week long trial, had denied Diddy’s request to be released before sentencing after his conviction on July 2 noting that his history of domestic violence demonstrated that he could be a threat to others. “This type of violence, which happens behind closed doors in personal relationships, sparked by unpredictable bouts of anger, is impossible to police with conditions,” the judge stated.



Diddy has been incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center since being arrested last September. His lawyers maintain that he’s been largely nonviolent since 2018 outside of the highly publicized video of his assault on former partner Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016. The sentencing is set for Oct. 3.

