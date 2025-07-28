Listen Live
Pop Culture

Destiny’s Child Reunites At Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Finale

Destiny’s Child Reunites Onstage During Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Finale In Vegas

The trio’s golden moment lit up the stage - and our timelines - in a nostalgic, glittering finale for the books.

Published on July 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

destinys child reunion 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams reunited onstage during the final stop of the Cowboy Carter Tour in Las Vegas – and yes, the moment was as good as we thought it would be.

Destiny’s Child’s stage moment marked the last show of Beyoncé’s 32-stop tour across the U.S. and Europe. In true form, Queen Bey saved one of the biggest surprises for last.

Get Into The Destiny’s Child Reunion During The Final Night Of The Cowboy Carter Tour In Las Vegas

As soon as the trio emerged, concert-goers went wild. It was a dream moment for longtime fans who’ve been craving a full-circle performance since the Coachella 2018 cameo and Beyoncé’s Super Bowl halftime show in 2013.

Beyoncé, Michelle, and Kelly delivered a three-song medley that blended nostalgia and surprise — opening with “Lose My Breath,” merging into Beyoncé’s “Energy” with Michelle and Kelly joining in for the now-legendary Mute Challenge, and closing with the fan-favorite “Bootylicious.” Each of them took the stage with confidence, vocals, and a whole lot of style.

Speaking of style, let’s discuss fashion. Because the visuals alone of the trio in their gold fits are a moment.

Destiny’s Child Glitters In ‘Cowboy Couture’ Gold In Vegas

Beyoncé wore a high-cut gold sequin bodysuit with sheer mesh panels and long, layered fringe that dripped from her arms and legs. Her silhouette was curvaceous and commanding, and the gold shimmer hit under the stage lights like fire.

Kelly stepped out in a gold knit bodysuit layered under shimmery wide-leg trousers with metallic texture. The fashion icon rocked trendy details, including star nips and a metallic belt.

Michelle gave us fringe and fire. The Broadway star donned metallic gold pants with slits and layers of white fringe paired with a matching sparkly crop top.

Throughout the Cowboy Carter Tour, Beyoncé brought out a long list of surprise guests – from country stars and rising voices to longtime collaborators and her husband Jay Z – but Destiny’s Child reunion was the chef’s kiss. The chemistry, the looks, and the sisterhood were unmatched.

And just when fans thought the surprises were over, social media lit up again after the show. A now-viral video shows Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy, sharing sweet moments with former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett’s children (shared with Tommicus Walker) backstage.

In the clips, Beyoncé warmly greets the kids, posing for photos and smiling ear to ear. Blue Ivy also poses with them. The content reminds fans of the group’s sisterhood and evolution over the years.

Destiny’s Child will forever be “girls’ girls,” and we are here for it.

SEE ALSO

Destiny’s Child Reunites Onstage During Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Finale In Vegas  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Pop Culture

Destiny’s Child Reunites Onstage During Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Finale In Vegas

21 Items
Television

Famous Child Stars Who Tragically Died Too Soon

10 Items
Pop Culture

Jay Z’s Alleged Son Drops Paternity Suit After A Decade

Entertainment

Obama Portrait Artist Cancels Smithsonian Show Over Censorship

14 Items
Politics

President Trump Was Reportedly Told Months Ago He’s In The Epstein Files Multiple Times, Social Media Reacts

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
60 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

20 Items
News

20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison

10 Items
Entertainment

10 Essentials Every Student Needs for the First Day of School

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close