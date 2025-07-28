Destiny’s Child Reunites Onstage During Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Finale In Vegas

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams reunited onstage during the final stop of the Cowboy Carter Tour in Las Vegas – and yes, the moment was as good as we thought it would be.

Destiny’s Child’s stage moment marked the last show of Beyoncé’s 32-stop tour across the U.S. and Europe. In true form, Queen Bey saved one of the biggest surprises for last.

Get Into The Destiny’s Child Reunion During The Final Night Of The Cowboy Carter Tour In Las Vegas

As soon as the trio emerged, concert-goers went wild. It was a dream moment for longtime fans who’ve been craving a full-circle performance since the Coachella 2018 cameo and Beyoncé’s Super Bowl halftime show in 2013.

Beyoncé, Michelle, and Kelly delivered a three-song medley that blended nostalgia and surprise — opening with “Lose My Breath,” merging into Beyoncé’s “Energy” with Michelle and Kelly joining in for the now-legendary Mute Challenge, and closing with the fan-favorite “Bootylicious.” Each of them took the stage with confidence, vocals, and a whole lot of style.

Speaking of style, let’s discuss fashion. Because the visuals alone of the trio in their gold fits are a moment.

Destiny’s Child Glitters In ‘Cowboy Couture’ Gold In Vegas

Beyoncé wore a high-cut gold sequin bodysuit with sheer mesh panels and long, layered fringe that dripped from her arms and legs. Her silhouette was curvaceous and commanding, and the gold shimmer hit under the stage lights like fire.

Kelly stepped out in a gold knit bodysuit layered under shimmery wide-leg trousers with metallic texture. The fashion icon rocked trendy details, including star nips and a metallic belt.

Michelle gave us fringe and fire. The Broadway star donned metallic gold pants with slits and layers of white fringe paired with a matching sparkly crop top.

Throughout the Cowboy Carter Tour, Beyoncé brought out a long list of surprise guests – from country stars and rising voices to longtime collaborators and her husband Jay Z – but Destiny’s Child reunion was the chef’s kiss. The chemistry, the looks, and the sisterhood were unmatched.

And just when fans thought the surprises were over, social media lit up again after the show. A now-viral video shows Beyoncé and her daughter, Blue Ivy, sharing sweet moments with former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett’s children (shared with Tommicus Walker) backstage.

In the clips, Beyoncé warmly greets the kids, posing for photos and smiling ear to ear. Blue Ivy also poses with them. The content reminds fans of the group’s sisterhood and evolution over the years.

Destiny’s Child will forever be “girls’ girls,” and we are here for it.

Destiny’s Child Reunites Onstage During Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Finale In Vegas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com