Cardi B Sued Over Viral Vegas ‘Mic-Throwing’ Incident, Bardi’s Attorney Calls Assault Case An ‘Opportunity To Make Money’

It might be time for Cardi B to pull out her courtroom Bardi bob once again as she faces a lawsuit from a woman claiming she was struck in the viral microphone-throwing incident during a Las Vegas performance in 2023.

If you need to refresh your memory, the moment was all over the internet a few years back. Cardi rocked the stage at Drais’ Beachclub nearly two years ago and she had the crowd going wild… a little too wild. She was hotter than the Vegas sun as she rapped the breakout hit, “Bodak Yellow.” As BOSSIP previously reported, when the Am I The Drama? diva approached the crowd, a woman in the audience decided to cool her off with a cup of water.

The anonymous woman wasn’t the only one. Earlier in the show, the “W.A.P.” rapper asked fans to help her beat the triple-digit heat by splashing her onstage. Cardi continued to perform, and several songs later, the anonymous woman decided to keep the cold water flowing.

Once the drink hit Cardi’s face, she hurled her microphone back into the crowd in a split-second reaction. The unnamed woman claims the microphone hit her and now she’s suing for assault, battery, and negligence. She also claimed that the charity auction of the mic, which sold for $99,000, “exacerbated [her] emotional distress,” TMZ reports.

After the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated the incident, they declined to charge the Grammy winner in August 2023. According to Complex, the police report didn’t come from the drink thrower, but another woman accidentally hit when the airborne audio equipment ricocheted off the alleged drink thrower.

Cardi B Clarifies The Mic-Throwing Mayhem: “I Felt Very Violated”

In an interview on The Breakfast Club, Cardi explained the water, the mic, and why she singled out one fan. When Charlamagne asked if Cardi regretted taking aim at one of her fans, she said, “It was really like a quick reaction.”

During one part of the set, she welcomed some waterworks because “the Vegas heat ain’t no joke,” but those fans understood the assignment.

“It was hotter than a motherf**ker! So, there was a part of the show that I told people, ‘Splash me!’ But even then I told them, ‘Be careful with the face because the face is beat, b***h!'” she explained.

Cardi B Speculates That The Drink Thrower Hit Her Face Intentionally, The Rapper’s Attorney Responds To The Lawsuit

When the moment passed, Cardi expected the rest of the show to go as planned. However, she said the anonymous women tried to get in on the action “four songs” or about “15 to 20 minutes” after she was over the splashing. She noted that the woman “threw water and ice on my face!” At that point, Cardi said she just “automatically reacted” and didn’t “even know that I was throwing it.”

The “Enough” star clarified that the ice shocked her, but the reaction came from the drink hitting her in the face. She asked how ten other people could splash only her body, but this one attendee got her directly in the face, against her wishes. When Cardi reviewed the video, she said it confirmed to her that the woman “intended to throw that s**t in my face.”

Welp, Cardi claimed it was a reflex in self-defense. And her attorney calls this latest lawsuit a money grab.

“The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office closed this matter for insufficient evidence a long time ago, but apparently the opportunity to try to make money off of a celebrity was too much for some willing law firm to pass up,” attorney Drew Findling said.

