Melody Shari Hosts Private Premiere Of ‘Childcare Cartel’, Cast & Creator Celebrate Sizzling Series

The women of The Childcare Cartel docuseries rolled out the red carpet for an exclusive, adults-only networking and watch party, and BOSSIP was on the scene to see the sizzling series.

The luxe gathering took place at Atlanta’s Modex Studio and was moderated by award-winning actress and entrepreneur, Melody Shari.

The event spotlighted the groundbreaking unscripted series that follows a tight-knit circle of female childcare bosses balancing business, life, and the weight of running empires where one misstep could change everything.

The atmosphere was electric and elegant as Childcare Cartel pulled back the velvet curtain for an exclusive, star-studded evening in Atlanta. Guests draped in pastel perfection gathered under lush florals, luxe drapery, and candlelit decor curated by The Bella Xperience, setting the scene for a night of networking, noshing, and next-level inspiration.

Over 100 of Atlanta’s finest, including moguls, media mavericks, and mogul moms, turned out to toast the upcoming docuseries. In attendance were cast members Sherri J. White, Janaya Burke, Keisha “Starr” Archer, and Sydney Jordan, along with #RHOA creator Princess Banton-Lofters, restaurateur Ebony Austin, and media executive Chanel Nicole Scott.

The night also featured panel discussions packed with business gems guided by Melody Shari, delivering raw and rare insight into the realities of running a childcare empire.

The grand finale was a private premiere of the game-changing reality series that follows bold businesswomen navigating babies, budgets, and big boss moves in pursuit of generational wealth.

About Childcare Cartel

The Childcare Cartel isn’t your typical feel-good family series. It’s a bold, behind-the-scenes reality show created by Atlanta-based mogul mom Sherri J. White, spotlighting the high-stakes world of Black women running early childhood education empires.

The docuseries peels back the layers of licensing, lawsuits, burnout, betrayal, sisterhood—and the beauty and chaos in between. Think: less playgrounds, more power moves.

The featured cast includes Martika Reddick, Janiya Burke, Keisha ‘Starr’ Archer, and Sydney Goggins, four childcare owners whose personal and professional journeys anchor the heart of the series.

“I had to close my center today,” said Sherri J. with a laugh to BOSSIP. “I came here in my work clothes and got dressed at the venue. But I feel really, really good. People are excited—they’re ready to network and get into what The Childcare Cartel is all about.”

Here’s what each of the featured women had to say about their journeys, and what they hope viewers take away.

Sherri J. : “We’re Here First as Women”

As the creator, executive producer, and owner of multiple centers, Sherri J. is the heartbeat of the show. She wants viewers to look beyond the surface of daycare.

“I want people to understand that childcare is more,” she said. “It’s about the women behind it. You’ll see each woman going through something different—some business, some tea—but mostly, it’s a reminder that this is a space where you can be a woman first. Yes, we’re providers, but we’re individuals too.”

Though some attendees hoped to network for jobs, Sherri J. made it clear—she’s fully staffed.

“Honestly? My payroll has hit its max,” she joked. “I need someone else to open a center so I can send some of my staff over there.”

More on the flip!

Janaya: “Just Do It Now”

Sherri’s daughter Janaya Burke is opening her first center in Hapeville, but she’s already walking in her own lane.

“When I hear ‘childcare cartel,’ I think of a group of ballsy, sassy, hardworking individuals that come together to make it bigger than ever,” she said. “Don’t procrastinate. That was my biggest downfall. Whether you’re scared or not, just do it now.”

Starr: “We Have Lives Too”

Former nightlife dancer turned childcare mogul Keisha “Starr” Archer owns STAR Kids Academy 1 and 2. Her transformation alone deserves a whole season.

“When I hear Childcare Cartel, I think of community. A group of women who can get together and speak about the childcare industry—and our lives outside of it. Because we have lives too.”

Starr says balancing it all takes a toll.

“It costs a lot. Trying to be the strong one in your family while running a business? It’s not easy.”

Martika: “The Respect I Get at My Age”

At 30 years old, Martika is already a veteran in the game, with seven years under her belt.

“What makes me feel most powerful is the respect I get at my age. The impact I’ve had on the city of Atlanta has made a tremendous impact on my life—and the kids.”

Sydney: “Learning Boundaries Saved My Life”

Sydney, who co-runs a center with her mother, shared a raw perspective on what makes this industry uniquely stressful.

“What separates childcare from other industries is the liability alone. Doctors make mistakes—insurance pays it out. We make a mistake, we’re going to jail. Our business gets shut down.”

She admitted that at one point, she struggled to set limits.

“I didn’t know how to delegate. I made myself available to my parents and staff 24 hours a day. Learning boundaries literally saved my life.” Hit the flip for more details on Childcare Cartel’s big night.

A Taste of Celebration—CC Style

The evening offered more than a sneak peek—it was an experience. Guests enjoyed curated music, casting calls, and an elevated spread of hors d’oeuvres and drinks by Chef Tanya Chavis, owner of Pretti Plates on Cascade.

The menu included BBQ meatballs, jerk chicken, rice and peas, plantains, seafood rice, mac and cheese, chicken sliders, vegan selections, and charcuterie. The drinks? Custom cocktails named after the show:

The Cartel – Vodka, Triple Sec, Fresh Lemon Juice



Child’s Play – Reposado, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Agave Syrup, Jalapeños



Playground Punch (Mocktail) – Pineapple, cranberry, orange, lime, and soda



Special Guests Show Love to the Cartel

Former Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Melody Shari showed support on the carpet amid her hosting duties.

“I feel so powerful knowing that my beauty brand is empowering women,” she said. “I was so excited when I learned about The Childcare Cartel—I’m just like wow, look at these amazing boss women who look like me owning their lane in the billion-dollar childcare industry!”

Chanel Nicole Scott, CMO of In the Black Network, also pulled up.

“When I first heard the name, I was like oh wow—this will catch some eyeballs! I thought it was absolutely creative.”

When asked what her superpower is with kids?

“I’m a kid myself! I don’t have any children, so quite naturally—when you don’t have, you love them more. And you get to send them home when you’re done, ha!”

Audience Reactions

Yanoviah Murphy, founder of The Care Crew Team nanny service, was also in the room. At just 17 years old, she attended to network, gaining a powerful takeaway.

“If you have a mission, it’s important for you to just go for it,” she said. “The ladies didn’t let anything stop them, which inspired me.”

Shannette Rivera, who flew in from Miami, owns Unique Kids Pre School and has been in the game for more than two decades.

“We don’t have things like this where I’m from,” she said. “So I had to come here to Atlanta—and I’m grateful to network today.”

Get Ready to Tune In!

There’s a new cartel on the block, but it’s not moving bricks, it’s moving babies, blueprints, and bold strategy. The Childcare Cartel is the docuseries we didn’t know we needed, until it pulled up with high heels, clipboards, and center keys in hand.

At first glance, the show plays like a Real Housewives spin-off: there are luxe buildings, dramatic boardroom moments, and a cast of women with both grit and glam. But underneath the lashes and legacy talk is something deeper—something revolutionary. The show isn’t just about business. It’s about what happens when Black women decide they’re no longer just caretakers—they’re CEOs.

The first season is fully filmed! While it’s still in network negotiations, The Childcare Cartel is already doing what great shows do—sparking conversation, creating visibility, and rewriting narratives.

“This isn’t just about watching children,” said Sherri J. “It’s about shaping generations—and showing the world what it really takes.”

Ready to tune in?

