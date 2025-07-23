Listen Live
News

Assigned Seating Coming to All Southwest Flights In January

Published on July 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Southwest Airlines Investor Day
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Southwest Airlines’ signature open seating policy is coming to an end.

The Texas-based carrier announced Monday it will begin offering assigned seating on all flights starting January 27, 2026 — marking a major shift from the decades-old practice of letting passengers choose their seats during boarding.

Customers will be able to book flights with assigned seats beginning July 29, the airline said.

“Assigned seating unlocks new opportunities for our customers, including the ability to select extra legroom seats, and removes the uncertainty of not knowing where they will sit in the cabin,” said Tony Roach, executive vice president of customer and brand at Southwest, in a statement.

The updated policy will also introduce new fare bundles and seating options, including premium seats with more legroom. However, a Southwest spokesperson said it’s too early to share details about how fares will change under the new reservation system.

The move comes as Southwest revamps its business model amid financial challenges. Earlier this year, the airline ended its long-standing “bags fly free” policy. Passengers who book flights on or after May 28 now pay $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second.

Along with assigned seating, Southwest is rolling out a redesigned boarding process.

Passengers will now be grouped by seat location, with priority boarding given to customers who select extra legroom seats or hold elite status in the airline’s loyalty program. Passengers can also pay for priority boarding.

Instead of the familiar letter-and-number system (Groups A–C), customers will now be assigned a group number from 1 to 8.

The airline says the changes are designed to “deliver a smooth and efficient customer experience on every flight.”

SEE ALSO

Assigned Seating Coming to All Southwest Flights In January  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
20 Items
Entertainment

Before Fame: 20 Black A-Listers Who Starred in Canceled Shows

21 Items
Television

Famous Child Stars Who Tragically Died Too Soon

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
60 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

News

Affordable Care Act Insurance Could Be 75% More Expensive Next Year 

Entertainment

REPORT: “Cosby Show” Alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner Passes Away At 54

20 Items
News

20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison

20 Items
Entertainment

20 Black Movies That Flopped But Are Now Certified Classics

10 Items
Entertainment

10 Essentials Every Student Needs for the First Day of School

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close