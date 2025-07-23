Assigned Seating Coming to All Southwest Flights In January

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Southwest Airlines’ signature open seating policy is coming to an end.

The Texas-based carrier announced Monday it will begin offering assigned seating on all flights starting January 27, 2026 — marking a major shift from the decades-old practice of letting passengers choose their seats during boarding.

Customers will be able to book flights with assigned seats beginning July 29, the airline said.

“Assigned seating unlocks new opportunities for our customers, including the ability to select extra legroom seats, and removes the uncertainty of not knowing where they will sit in the cabin,” said Tony Roach, executive vice president of customer and brand at Southwest, in a statement.

The updated policy will also introduce new fare bundles and seating options, including premium seats with more legroom. However, a Southwest spokesperson said it’s too early to share details about how fares will change under the new reservation system.

The move comes as Southwest revamps its business model amid financial challenges. Earlier this year, the airline ended its long-standing “bags fly free” policy. Passengers who book flights on or after May 28 now pay $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second.

Along with assigned seating, Southwest is rolling out a redesigned boarding process.

Passengers will now be grouped by seat location, with priority boarding given to customers who select extra legroom seats or hold elite status in the airline’s loyalty program. Passengers can also pay for priority boarding.

Instead of the familiar letter-and-number system (Groups A–C), customers will now be assigned a group number from 1 to 8.

The airline says the changes are designed to “deliver a smooth and efficient customer experience on every flight.”

