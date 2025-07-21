Listen Live
Keke Palmer Hosts 'JUST KEKE' Album Release Party

Keke Palmer Hosts Exclusively Extravagant ‘JUST KEKE’ Album Release Party, Copious Kiking Commences

"The gag is..." Keke Palmer's album release party was an exclusively extravagant affair!

Published on July 21, 2025

You know we love our girrrrrrrl Keke Palmer who wowed with an exclusively extravagant ATL affair to celebrate the release of her ultra vibey visual album complete with custom cocktails, flower-filled photo ops, and a soundtrack that served soul, sass, and serious self-reflection. That’s the tea, boo!

The multi-hyphenate mega-mogul turned Atlanta into a blooming bossy playground with a chic celebration for her new release, JUST KEKE, complete with aura readings, edible art, and a crowd full of creatives who came to show love.

Keke Palmer
Source: Courtesy Of The Goldwing Group / @Thegoldwinggroup

Held in a vibed-out venue covered in dreamy florals and glowing energy, guests stepped into an experience that felt like Keke’s soul; raw, radiant, and real.

Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer
Partygoers made custom bouquets at a flower bar, snapped selfies under neon affirmations, and got their auras checked before sipping on cocktails named after tracks off the album including themed sips like “That’s Tea, Boo,” “Exposed,” “Off Script,” and the fan-favorite “Keke Palmer” — a sweet tea + raspberry lemonade remix.

Keke Palmer
And of course, the eats were elite as Keke fed the folks deliciousness from Church’s Texas Kitchen including fried okra, honey butter biscuit sliders, jalapeño cheese bites, and baby strawberry shortcakes.

Keke Palmer
Virgo queen Keke made a scene-stealing entrance, sashaying in with a crew of voguers…

Keke Palmer
then chopped it up with her family and celeb squad including Reginae Carter, Jacob Latimore, TS Madison, Eva Marcille, and Ty Young.

Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer
Released Friday, June 20 via Big Bosses Entertainment and SRG-ILS Group (Virgin Music Group/UMG), JUST KEKE is Keke’s most vulnerable, victorious, and vibe-filled moment to date.

Keke Palmer
Keke’s 13-track visual album plays like a sonic diary, chronicling heartbreak, healing, growth, and gorgeous self-acceptance.

Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer
Executive produced by Keke herself and her ride-or-die bestie of 22 years, Grammy-nominated artist Tayla Parx, the project proves the “Big Boss” is back and baring it all.

Keke Palmer
“This is the mark of a new era for me,” said Keke in a statement about the project. “An evolution of everything I had to be and become to survive and grow… This project is a raw, emotional journey of me facing myself, my love, my vulnerability, my relationships, and my truth.”

From her confessional Usher flip “My Confession,” to the Billboard-climbing fan fave “125 Degrees,” to “OFF SCRIPT” — a perfectly imperfect anthem about releasing perfectionism — the album is equal parts journal entry and genre-bender.

The full JUST KEKE visual premiered Friday at noon on her KeyTV Network (@KeyTVNetwork) and is streaming on all platforms.

Are you kiking with Keke Palmer’s JUST KEKE album?

Congrats to the big boss!

Keke Palmer
