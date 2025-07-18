Listen Live
Entertainment

This Study Predicts Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Third Baby Name

This Study Predicts Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Third Baby Name

Published on July 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Source: Sylvain Lefevre / Getty

If this new study from VegasInsider is any indication, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky might have another bold baby name on the way. The name “Rebel” is leading the pack. Read more about the study inside.

The entertainment odds site analyzed thousands of song lyrics by the superstar couple to predict what name they might choose for their third child. Using a predictive algorithm and scraping Genius for lyrics, the study assigned betting odds and probabilities to potential baby names that fit the couple’s pattern of unique, culturally rich choices.

At the top of the list? Rebel — with -120 odds and a 54.5 percent implied probability of being the next addition to the “R” name legacy. It follows the naming style of the couple’s first two sons, RZA (a nod to the Wu-Tang Clan legend) and Riot, another name steeped in musical rebellion and hip-hop culture.

“Rebel” doesn’t just carry an edge but it also frequently appears in both Rihanna’s and Rocky’s lyrics, suggesting a natural synergy between their music and the message they want their family names to represent. According to VegasInsider, the name has the perfect mix of punchiness and cultural significance that the couple has leaned into with their children.

Other name contenders include Rogue (+105 odds, 48.8% percent probability), Royal (+220), Rayne (+600), and Ryder (+800), but none seem to hit all the right notes quite like “Rebel.”

VegasInsider spokesperson explained, “Rihanna and A$AP Rocky didn’t go subtle with their first two baby names. It’s clear they favor names that are short, bold, and packed with meaning. ‘Rebel’ fits the mold — it starts with R, has musical weight, and embraces the same fearless energy we’ve come to expect from them.”

While the couple has yet to confirm a third child or any names, fans and oddsmakers alike are already buzzing about what’s next. With “Rebel” currently leading the odds, it might just be the next iconic addition to the Fenty-Mayers family.

Check out where the top 5 land below:

Potential NameAmerican OddsFractional OddsImplied Probability
Rebel-1205/654.50%
Rogue+10521/2048.80%
Royal+22011/531.20%
Rayne+6006/114.30%
Ryder+8008/111.10%

Check out the full dataset here.

SEE ALSO

This Study Predicts Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Third Baby Name  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
Style & Fashion

10 Must-Have Fashion Pieces For The Summer

6 Items
Sports

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Looks From The 2025 ESPYs Featuring Champions, Style Icons & Some Of Our Favorite Celebrity Couples

20 Items
News

20 Famous Faces You FORGOT Were in Prison

Celebrity

Barack & Michelle Obama Joke About Relationship Woes Amid Divorce Rumors: ‘It Was Touch And Go For A While’

20 Items
Entertainment

20 Black Movies That Flopped But Are Now Certified Classics

10 Items
Entertainment

10 Essentials Every Student Needs for the First Day of School

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
58 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close