SZA Slaps Nicki Minaj With ‘Roman’s Revenge’ Receipts, Claims She ‘Asked For Features Twice’–‘You Absolutely Know My Music’

SZA pulled out the receipts amid her online back-and-forth with Nicki Minaj.

Calling this feud a back-and-forth is being generous, as most of the beef has consisted of Nicki yelling into the void. Nevertheless, over the past 48 hours, she has continuously taken shots at SZA on X, poking fun at her faux freckles, her singing voice, and what she claims is a lack of influence, saying the “music business wouldn’t even miss” the singer if she “vanished.”

About one day after the rapper first started her ongoing rant, SZA chose to reply to one tweet in which Nicki called her a “fake girl’s girl,” following many posts about how much more successful she is than the singer. The TDE songstress pulled out some receipts, alleging the New York native not only asked for features from her twice, but also rapped lyrics SZA wrote.

“Nicki … You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you’ve asked for features twice to no response,” she tweeted. “In addition to rapping my lyrics on feeling myself ‘Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo’? Lol ur having a moment ..im not sure why but be blessed.”

With the tweet, the singer also shared a screenshot of alleged texts between a member of her team and Minaj, who appears to ask in the messages, “Is sza recording right now? Got this hook I think she would be dope on.”

This is one of few responses from SZA, who Nicki has been tweeting about for multiple days now. It all started when Nicki took SZA’s tweet Mercury retrograde as a shot at her, going on to call the artist “ugly” and a “liar” who’s been “looking & sounding like she got stung by a f**king bee.”

In response to SZA’s receipts, Nicki has decided to take the format from the text screenshot and turn it into her own, personal meme.

“Hey it’s Nicki Minaj? No. The knickerbockers. We’d like to know if when you play basketball if your freckles wipe off when you sweat,” she wrote in one post. “Otherwise we’d like to offer you a once in a lifetime chance to play for the NEW YORK KNICKS.”

She went on to use that format once again while poking fun at the fake listeners she has accused SZA, Doechii, and other TDE artists of having.

“Hey it’s 30 Million listeners that miraculously vanished?” she wrote.

In what seems to be her only direct response to SZA’s claims of a denied feature, Nicki launched an allegation of her own, claiming she turned down a feature on Drake’s song, “Rich Baby Daddy.” The song, which features Sexxy Red and SZA, was originally supposed to feature Nicki, instead, according to the rapper.

“I wonder if she know I turned down being on the “shake dat ass for drake” song,” she began. “He wanted me & sexy on it. I still have the version of just drake & sexy. I said I want to wait for pf2 for me & him to do a dricki song so it felt more special.” Nicki went on to respond to SZA pointing out that she’s written lyrics for Nicki before, explaining: “Like 😩 this woman has been trying to tell the world she wrote for Beyonce every other other business day it would appear. I remember me & Beyonce was going back & forth on the phone about that part of the song. Bey was like you sing it, I was like NOOOOO you sing it, she was like noooooo you sing it, I was like PLEASE!!!!! I can’t sing…none of us wanted to sing those s**t lyrics. Bey voice was already on it. I re-sang it & sent it to her & she sent it back with her vocals under mine. Thank goodness 😩. She also added her vocals under my 3rd rap verse.”

