Kevin Hart’s Gym Workout Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Most workouts don’t get the same kind of scrutiny that Kevin Hart‘s do, but in all fairness, he’s posting his fitness sessions to his 176 million followers. But his latest post drew the wrong kind of attention, going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Hart was in the gym doing a workout that included deadlifts, squats and clean and presses using what looked like heavy weights. While Hart has always been in great shape, several social media observers had issues with his form.

“These celebrities trainers can’t keep getting away with teaching bad form,” one user said.

“As a CrossFit coach for 12 years I need you to come to my gym so we can fix those movement patterns,” another opined.

“Form is bad because of your lack of mobility. You need to work on it or you’re going to get hurt . 💯 Be patient with progress,” a user representing a fitness company said.

Another was bold in his assessment – “If you’re gonna do these style movements hit up someone who knows HOW to coach them so they can be used to their maximum potential and intent. Not dismissing the knowledge of your trainer, but these are specific movements and need experience to be coached. Feel free to hit me up. 0 publicity on my end. I coach it every single day from newbies to national champions. I just wanna see you moving properly! PS I think I maybe the same size as you. Multi time masters Pan American Champion.”

Others criticized his trainer’s coaching, saying “If your trainers most frequently used cue is “good sh-t” he’s not a trainer 🤦‍♂️.”

He was also roasted for only pushing 10-pound plates, with one commenter joking, “Them the biggest 10lb plates I ever seen.”

While many sounded as though they were advertising their services to steer Hart away from his current trainers, others remembered that he did have back surgery in 2019 after a near-fatal car accident in the Hollywood Hills.

“His back was messed up relax who cares he’s over 40 he doesn’t need to push up a bunch of weight,” a user posted.

While you can criticize his fitness program, it’s hard to criticize Hart’s business acumen. His company, Hartbeat Entertainment, is behind the upcoming WNBA All-Star Weekend’s slate of fan events. The Feverfest on July 19, in partnership with Pacers Sports & Entertainment, brings 803 Fresh to kick off a mass line-dancing event. Then comedian Deon Cole and Syd Colson, an Indiana Fever player who hosts the Syd + TP Show will co-host a comedy show and concert with Cedric the Entertainer, Leslie Jones, Aida Rodriguez, The Kid LAROI, G-Eazy, and Bia, with DJ D-Nice spinning. The WNBA All-Star Game airs on Saturday, July 19 at 8:30 on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN.

Kevin Hart’s Gym Workout Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons was originally published on cassiuslife.com