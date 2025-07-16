Source: Reach Media / Urban One





Bishop William Murphy III’s latest single, “Double” just hit #1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart. The song’s message of receiving “double for your trouble” has clearly impacted listeners.



This isn’t Bishop Murphy’s first time at the top; his albums “Demonstrate” and “Settle Here” also reached #1. Congratulations to Bishop William Murphy III on this well-deserved achievement!





BILLBOARD GOSPEL AIRPLAY CHART (Week of July 19th)



1. William Murphy – Double

2. Yolanda Adams – Blessings

3. Vashawn Mitchell – Make A Way

4.) Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Do It Anyway

5.) Donald Lawrence – Words

6.) Marcus Jordan – I Can

7.) Pastor Mike Jr – Amen

8.) Maverick City – Constant

9.) Erica Campbell – Trust & Obey

10.) Marvin Sapp – He Was There

11.) Sensere – That’s God

12.) Bri Babineaux – Confident

13.) Me’Kayla – Give Me You

14.) Zacardi Cortez – Work It Out For Me

15.) Javonta Patton – Your Name

16.) Rudy Currence – God Don’t Cancel Me

17.) CeCe Winans – Come Jesus Come

18.) Maverick City – Well Well Well

19.) Micah Lee – Clap My Way

20.) Brent Jones – Praise In The Choir Stand

William Murphy #1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play (Week of July 19th) was originally published on praisedc.com