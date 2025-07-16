William Murphy #1 On Billboard (Week of July 19th 2025)
William Murphy #1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play (Week of July 19th)
Bishop William Murphy III’s latest single, “Double” just hit #1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart. The song’s message of receiving “double for your trouble” has clearly impacted listeners.
This isn’t Bishop Murphy’s first time at the top; his albums “Demonstrate” and “Settle Here” also reached #1. Congratulations to Bishop William Murphy III on this well-deserved achievement!
BILLBOARD GOSPEL AIRPLAY CHART (Week of July 19th)
1. William Murphy – Double
2. Yolanda Adams – Blessings
3. Vashawn Mitchell – Make A Way
4.) Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Do It Anyway
5.) Donald Lawrence – Words
6.) Marcus Jordan – I Can
7.) Pastor Mike Jr – Amen
8.) Maverick City – Constant
9.) Erica Campbell – Trust & Obey
10.) Marvin Sapp – He Was There
11.) Sensere – That’s God
12.) Bri Babineaux – Confident
13.) Me’Kayla – Give Me You
14.) Zacardi Cortez – Work It Out For Me
15.) Javonta Patton – Your Name
16.) Rudy Currence – God Don’t Cancel Me
17.) CeCe Winans – Come Jesus Come
18.) Maverick City – Well Well Well
19.) Micah Lee – Clap My Way
20.) Brent Jones – Praise In The Choir Stand
William Murphy #1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play (Week of July 19th) was originally published on praisedc.com
