Bishop William Murphy III New Single "Double" Hits #1 on Billboard

Published on July 16, 2025

Bishop William Murphy Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Urban One



Bishop William Murphy III’s latest single, “Double” just hit #1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart. The song’s message of receiving “double for your trouble” has clearly impacted listeners.

This isn’t Bishop Murphy’s first time at the top; his albums “Demonstrate” and “Settle Here” also reached #1. Congratulations to Bishop William Murphy III on this well-deserved achievement!


BILLBOARD GOSPEL AIRPLAY CHART (Week of July 19th)

1. William Murphy – Double
2. Yolanda Adams – Blessings
3. Vashawn Mitchell – Make A Way
4.) Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Do It Anyway
5.) Donald Lawrence – Words
6.) Marcus Jordan – I Can
7.) Pastor Mike Jr – Amen
8.) Maverick City – Constant
9.) Erica Campbell – Trust & Obey
10.) Marvin Sapp – He Was There
11.) Sensere – That’s God
12.) Bri Babineaux – Confident
13.) Me’Kayla – Give Me You
14.) Zacardi Cortez – Work It Out For Me
15.) Javonta Patton – Your Name
16.) Rudy Currence – God Don’t Cancel Me
17.) CeCe Winans – Come Jesus Come
18.) Maverick City – Well Well Well
19.) Micah Lee – Clap My Way
20.) Brent Jones – Praise In The Choir Stand

William Murphy #1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play (Week of July 19th)  was originally published on praisedc.com

